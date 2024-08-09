How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State

Most retirees understand Social Security isn’t recommended as their sole form of income in their golden years. It’s important to start saving early for retirement in accounts like a Roth IRA and 401(k) plan.

If you didn’t get a chance to save early and consistently for retirement, you’ll want to know how much money after Social Security benefits you’ll need to cover monthly expenses. The answer depends on your location.

To find out how much money you’ll need to supplement your Social Security income, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states by finding the average cost of living indexes across multiple expenditures and multiplying them by the national average expenditure costs for ages 65 and over for each expenditure category.

This revealed the monthly total cost of expenditures with overall rent cost added in to provide the average total cost of living in each state. Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Supplement for January 2024 was sourced to use the average Social Security benefit amounts for retired workers — $1,860.23 — and to calculate the total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits.

In alphabetical order, here’s how much money you’ll need in each U.S. state to supplement your Social Security monthly.

Alabama

Rent average cost: $980

$980 Expenditure average cost: $2,423.62

$2,423.62 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,403.62

$3,403.62 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,543.39

Alaska

Rent average cost: $1,701

$1,701 Expenditure average cost: $3,744.20

$3,744.20 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,445.20

$5,445.20 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,584.97

Arizona

Rent average cost: $1,373

$1,373 Expenditure average cost: $3,062.33

$3,062.33 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,435.33

$4,435.33 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,575.10

Arkansas

Rent average cost: $915

$915 Expenditure average cost: $2,426.81

$2,426.81 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,341.81

$3,341.81 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,481.58

California

Rent average cost: $1,827

$1,827 Expenditure average cost: $4,118.48

$4,118.48 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,945.48

$5,945.48 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $4,085.25

Colorado

Rent average cost: $1,433

$1,433 Expenditure average cost: $2,980.23

$2,980.23 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,413.23

$4,413.23 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,553

Connecticut

Rent average cost: $1,310

$1,310 Expenditure average cost: $3,244

$3,244 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,554

$4,554 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,693.77

Delaware

Rent average cost: $1,210

$1,210 Expenditure average cost: $2,849.56

$2,849.56 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,059.56

$4,059.56 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,199.33

District of Columbia (DC)

Rent average cost: $2,105

$2,105 Expenditure average cost: $4,345.11

$4,345.11 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $6,450.11

$6,450.11 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $4,589.88

Florida

Rent average cost: $1,302

$1,302 Expenditure average cost: $2,869.64

$2,869.64 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,171.64

$4,171.64 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,311.41

Georgia

Rent average cost: $1,234

$1,234 Expenditure average cost: $2,547.72

$2,547.72 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,781.72

$3,781.72 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,921.49

Hawaii

Rent average cost: $1,692

$1,692 Expenditure average cost: $5,480.44

$5,480.44 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $7,172.44

$7,172.44 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $5,312.21

Idaho

Rent average cost: $808

$808 Expenditure average cost: $2,775.76

$2,775.76 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,583.76

$3,583.76 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,723.53

Illinois

Rent average cost: $1,180

$1,180 Expenditure average cost: $2,579.29

$2,579.29 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,759.29

$3,759.29 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,899.06

Indiana

Rent average cost: $895

$895 Expenditure average cost: $2,581.81

$2,581.81 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,476.81

$3,476.81 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,616.58

Iowa

Rent average cost: $772

$772 Expenditure average cost: $2,551.33

$2,551.33 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,323.33

$3,323.33 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,463.10

Kansas

Rent average cost: $837

$837 Expenditure average cost: $2,473.69

$2,473.69 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,310.69

$3,310.69 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,450.46

Kentucky

Rent average cost: $816

$816 Expenditure average cost: $2,476.05

$2,476.05 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,292.05

$3,292.05 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,431.82

Louisiana

Rent average cost: $887

$887 Expenditure average cost: $2,561.95

$2,561.95 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,448.95

$3,448.95 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,588.72

Maine

Rent average cost: $1,950

$1,950 Expenditure average cost: $3,108.90

$3,108.90 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,058.90

$5,058.90 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,198.67

Maryland

Rent average cost: $1,479

$1,479 Expenditure average cost: $3,342.66

$3,342.66 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,821.66

$4,821.66 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,961.43

Massachusetts

Rent average cost: $1,503

$1,503 Expenditure average cost: $4,311.47

$4,311.47 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,814.47

$5,814.47 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,954.24

Michigan

Rent average cost: $882

$882 Expenditure average cost: $2,560.77

$2,560.77 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,442.77

$3,442.77 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,582.54

Minnesota

Rent average cost: $1,126

$1,126 Expenditure average cost: $2,686.90

$2,686.90 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,812.90

$3,812.90 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,952.67

Mississippi

Rent average cost: $813

$813 Expenditure average cost: $2,435.16

$2,435.16 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,248.16

$3,248.16 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,387.93

Missouri

Rent average cost: $903

$903 Expenditure average cost: $2,490.46

$2,490.46 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,393.46

$3,393.46 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,533.23

Montana

Rent average cost: $833

$833 Expenditure average cost: $2,893.13

$2,893.13 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,726.13

$3,726.13 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,865.90

Nebraska

Rent average cost: $944

$944 Expenditure average cost: $2,554.12

$2,554.12 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,498.12

$3,498.12 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,637.89

Nevada

Rent average cost: $1,154

$1,154 Expenditure average cost: $2,936.06

$2,936.06 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,090.06

$4,090.06 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,229.83

New Hampshire

Rent average cost: $1,143

$1,143 Expenditure average cost: $3,195.50

$3,195.50 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,338.50

$4,338.50 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,478.27

New Jersey

Rent average cost: $1,596

$1,596 Expenditure average cost: $3,254.96

$3,254.96 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,850.96

$4,850.96 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,990.73

New Mexico

Rent average cost: $866

$866 Expenditure average cost: $2,655.55

$2,655.55 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,521.55

$3,521.55 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,661.32

New York

Rent average cost: $1,722

$1,722 Expenditure average cost: $3,681.99

$3,681.99 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,403.99

$5,403.99 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,543.76

North Carolina

Rent average cost: $1,124

$1,124 Expenditure average cost: $2,738.89

$2,738.89 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,862.89

$3,862.89 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,002.66

North Dakota

Rent average cost: $883

$883 Expenditure average cost: $2,725.03

$2,725.03 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,608.03

$3,608.03 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,747.80

Ohio

Rent average cost: $839

$839 Expenditure average cost: $2,653.57

$2,653.57 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,492.57

$3,492.57 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,632.34

Oklahoma

Rent average cost: $794

$794 Expenditure average cost: $2,426.45

$2,426.45 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,220.45

$3,220.45 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,360.22

Oregon

Rent average cost: $1,216

$1,216 Expenditure average cost: $3,325.84

$3,325.84 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,541.84

$4,541.84 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,681.61

Pennsylvania

Rent average cost: $1,052

$1,052 Expenditure average cost: $2,680.03

$2,680.03 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,732.03

$3,732.03 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,871.80

Rhode Island

Rent average cost: $1,071

$1,071 Expenditure average cost: $3,089.68

$3,089.68 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,160.68

$4,160.68 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,300.45

South Carolina

Rent average cost: $1,120

$1,120 Expenditure average cost: $2,661.28

$2,661.28 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,781.28

$3,781.28 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,921.05

South Dakota

Rent average cost: $698

$698 Expenditure average cost: $2,635.25

$2,635.25 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,333.25

$3,333.25 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,473.02

Tennessee

Rent average cost: $1,011

$1,011 Expenditure average cost: $2,513.01

$2,513.01 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,524.01

$3,524.01 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,663.78

Texas

Rent average cost: $1,137

$1,137 Expenditure average cost: $2,603.25

$2,603.25 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,740.25

$3,740.25 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,880.02

Utah

Rent average cost: $1,112

$1,112 Expenditure average cost: $2,895.32

$2,895.32 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,007.32

$4,007.32 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,147.09

Vermont

Rent average cost: $1,950

$1,950 Expenditure average cost: $3,333.05

$3,333.05 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,283.05

$5,283.05 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,422.82

Virginia

Rent average cost: $1,540

$1,540 Expenditure average cost: $2,912.22

$2,912.22 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,452.22

$4,452.22 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,591.99

Washington

Rent average cost: $1,486

$1,486 Expenditure average cost: $3,369.88

$3,369.88 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,855.88

$4,855.88 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,995.65

West Virginia

Rent average cost: $672

$672 Expenditure average cost: $2,451.83

$2,451.83 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,123.83

$3,123.83 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,263.60

Wisconsin

Rent average cost: $949

$949 Expenditure average cost: $2,767.61

$2,767.61 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,716.61

$3,716.61 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,856.38

Wyoming

Rent average cost: $790

$790 Expenditure average cost: $2,592.46

$2,592.46 Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,382.46

$3,382.46 Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,522.23

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find how much money you’ll need to supplement your Social Security Income. GOBankingRates started by finding the [1] average cost of living indexes across multiple expenditures as sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and multiplied them by the [2] national average expenditure costs for ages 65 and over for each expenditure category to find the monthly total cost of expenditures. Adding the expenditure cost to the [3] overall rent cost as sourced from ApartmentList gives the average total cost of living in each state. Using the [4] average Social Security Benefits amounts for retired workers as sourced from the Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Supplement for January 2024, the total monthly cost of living after Social Security Benefits can be calculated. The remaining amount is how much you will need to supplement your Social Security in every state. The [5] median household income was sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey and the leftover savings after cost of living costs was calculated for supplemental information. The states were sorted to show the lowest to highest leftover cost after Social Security Benefits pay for cost of living costs. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of June 12, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.