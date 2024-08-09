News & Insights

How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State

Most retirees understand Social Security isn’t recommended as their sole form of income in their golden years. It’s important to start saving early for retirement in accounts like a Roth IRA and 401(k) plan.

If you didn’t get a chance to save early and consistently for retirement, you’ll want to know how much money after Social Security benefits you’ll need to cover monthly expenses. The answer depends on your location.

To find out how much money you’ll need to supplement your Social Security income, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states by finding the average cost of living indexes across multiple expenditures and multiplying them by the national average expenditure costs for ages 65 and over for each expenditure category.

This revealed the monthly total cost of expenditures with overall rent cost added in to provide the average total cost of living in each state. Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Supplement for January 2024 was sourced to use the average Social Security benefit amounts for retired workers — $1,860.23 — and to calculate the total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits.

In alphabetical order, here’s how much money you’ll need in each U.S. state to supplement your Social Security monthly.

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Alabama

  • Rent average cost: $980
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,423.62
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,403.62
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,543.39

Anchorage Alaska

Alaska

  • Rent average cost: $1,701
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,744.20
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,445.20
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,584.97

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Rent average cost: $1,373
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,062.33
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,435.33
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,575.10

Arkansas

  • Rent average cost: $915
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,426.81
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,341.81
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,481.58
Aerial view of Los Angeles Skyline at sunset from a helicopter.

California

  • Rent average cost: $1,827
  • Expenditure average cost: $4,118.48
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,945.48
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $4,085.25
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Colorado

  • Rent average cost: $1,433
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,980.23
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,413.23
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,553

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Rent average cost: $1,310
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,244
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,554
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,693.77
WILMINGTON, DE - APRIL 5, 2018: Wilmington, Delaware night skyline and Riverwalk along the Christiana River.

Delaware

  • Rent average cost: $1,210
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,849.56
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,059.56
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,199.33
Washington DC, USA skyline on the Potomac River with Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and Arlington Memorial Bridge.

District of Columbia (DC)

  • Rent average cost: $2,105
  • Expenditure average cost: $4,345.11
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $6,450.11
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $4,589.88
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Florida

  • Rent average cost: $1,302
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,869.64
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,171.64
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,311.41

Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

Georgia

  • Rent average cost: $1,234
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,547.72
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,781.72
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,921.49
Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Rent average cost: $1,692
  • Expenditure average cost: $5,480.44
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $7,172.44
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $5,312.21
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Rent average cost: $808
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,775.76
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,583.76
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,723.53
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

Illinois

  • Rent average cost: $1,180
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,579.29
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,759.29
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,899.06

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Rent average cost: $895
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,581.81
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,476.81
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,616.58
DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

Iowa

  • Rent average cost: $772
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,551.33
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,323.33
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,463.10
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Rent average cost: $837
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,473.69
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,310.69
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,450.46
Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

Kentucky

  • Rent average cost: $816
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,476.05
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,292.05
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,431.82

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Louisiana

  • Rent average cost: $887
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,561.95
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,448.95
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,588.72
Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • Rent average cost: $1,950
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,108.90
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,058.90
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,198.67
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Rent average cost: $1,479
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,342.66
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,821.66
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,961.43
Boston Massachusetts highest paid nurses

Massachusetts

  • Rent average cost: $1,503
  • Expenditure average cost: $4,311.47
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,814.47
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,954.24

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan

  • Rent average cost: $882
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,560.77
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,442.77
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,582.54
St.

Minnesota

  • Rent average cost: $1,126
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,686.90
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,812.90
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,952.67
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Rent average cost: $813
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,435.16
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,248.16
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,387.93
unique view of downtown.

Missouri

  • Rent average cost: $903
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,490.46
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,393.46
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,533.23

Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

  • Rent average cost: $833
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,893.13
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,726.13
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,865.90
Omaha Lincoln

Nebraska

  • Rent average cost: $944
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,554.12
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,498.12
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,637.89
Reno, Nevada skyline at dawn with colorful lights

Nevada

  • Rent average cost: $1,154
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,936.06
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,090.06
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,229.83
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

New Hampshire

  • Rent average cost: $1,143
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,195.50
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,338.50
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,478.27

Aerial panorama of Jersey City skyline at night.

New Jersey

  • Rent average cost: $1,596
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,254.96
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,850.96
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,990.73
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Rent average cost: $866
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,655.55
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,521.55
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,661.32
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York

  • Rent average cost: $1,722
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,681.99
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,403.99
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,543.76
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Rent average cost: $1,124
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,738.89
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,862.89
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,002.66

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

North Dakota

  • Rent average cost: $883
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,725.03
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,608.03
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,747.80
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • Rent average cost: $839
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,653.57
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,492.57
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,632.34
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma

  • Rent average cost: $794
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,426.45
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,220.45
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,360.22
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Oregon

  • Rent average cost: $1,216
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,325.84
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,541.84
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,681.61

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at twilight.

Pennsylvania

  • Rent average cost: $1,052
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,680.03
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,732.03
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,871.80
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Rhode Island

  • Rent average cost: $1,071
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,089.68
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,160.68
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,300.45
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

  • Rent average cost: $1,120
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,661.28
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,781.28
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,921.05
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Rent average cost: $698
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,635.25
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,333.25
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,473.02

View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

Tennessee

  • Rent average cost: $1,011
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,513.01
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,524.01
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,663.78
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Texas

  • Rent average cost: $1,137
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,603.25
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,740.25
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,880.02
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Rent average cost: $1,112
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,895.32
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,007.32
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,147.09
Montpelier, Vermont, USA town skyline.

Vermont

  • Rent average cost: $1,950
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,333.05
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,283.05
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,422.82

Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the James River.

Virginia

  • Rent average cost: $1,540
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,912.22
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,452.22
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,591.99
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Rent average cost: $1,486
  • Expenditure average cost: $3,369.88
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,855.88
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,995.65
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Rent average cost: $672
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,451.83
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,123.83
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,263.60
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

Wisconsin

  • Rent average cost: $949
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,767.61
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,716.61
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,856.38

Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Rent average cost: $790
  • Expenditure average cost: $2,592.46
  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,382.46
  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,522.23

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find how much money you’ll need to supplement your Social Security Income. GOBankingRates started by finding the [1] average cost of living indexes across multiple expenditures as sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and multiplied them by the [2] national average expenditure costs for ages 65 and over for each expenditure category to find the monthly total cost of expenditures. Adding the expenditure cost to the [3] overall rent cost as sourced from ApartmentList gives the average total cost of living in each state. Using the [4] average Social Security Benefits amounts for retired workers as sourced from the Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Supplement for January 2024, the total monthly cost of living after Social Security Benefits can be calculated. The remaining amount is how much you will need to supplement your Social Security in every state. The [5] median household income was sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey and the leftover savings after cost of living costs was calculated for supplemental information. The states were sorted to show the lowest to highest leftover cost after Social Security Benefits pay for cost of living costs. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of June 12, 2024.

