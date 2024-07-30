How Much Does Probate Cost in Louisiana?

In Louisiana, probate costs can differ widely depending on the estate’s value and complexity. When considering how much probate costs, you should account for common expenses like court filing fees, attorney fees, executor fees and other administrative costs. Even modestly sized estates may pay around $5,000 and costs can rise to five or even six figures depending on the estate.

A financial advisor who specializes in estate planning can help you use different strategies to manage your estate and avoid probate.

Understanding Probate in Louisiana

Probate in Louisiana involves a court-supervised process to authenticate a deceased person's will and distribute their assets. The probate process typically takes about six to nine months but can extend if the estate is complex or disputes arise.

In Louisiana, any estate with assets solely in the deceased’s name must go through probate. This includes real estate, bank accounts and personal property not jointly owned or without designated beneficiaries.

The probate process in the Pelican State involves several steps. First, a representative of the estate files a petition with the court to open succession. Next, the court validates the will and appoints the executor to administer the estate. The executor then inventories the estate, pays any debts and taxes and distributes the remaining assets to beneficiaries.

Common Probate Fees in Louisiana

Probate is a legal process that occurs after someone passes away, involving the validation of their will and the administration of their estate. In Louisiana, six common fees are typically associated with this process:

Court filing fees. These fees are not a major portion of the costs of going through probate in Louisiana, but they are required to open the probate case in court. They generally range from $200 to $400, depending on the parish where the probate is filed.

These fees are not a major portion of the costs of going through probate in Louisiana, but they are required to open the probate case in court. They generally range from $200 to $400, depending on the parish where the probate is filed. Executor fees . The executor who administers the estate is entitled to a fee. In Louisiana, this fee is typically 2.5% of the estate’s value. For example, if the estate is worth $500,000, the executor may receive $12,500.

The executor who administers the estate is entitled to a fee. In Louisiana, this fee is typically 2.5% of the estate’s value. For example, if the estate is worth $500,000, the executor may receive $12,500. Attorney fees. Hiring an attorney is likely to be another major portion of the costs. Attorney fees in Louisiana often range between $2,000 and $5,000, though this can vary based on the estate’s complexity. Some attorneys charge an hourly rate, which might be around $250 per hour.

Hiring an attorney is likely to be another major portion of the costs. Attorney fees in Louisiana often range between $2,000 and $5,000, though this can vary based on the estate’s complexity. Some attorneys charge an hourly rate, which might be around $250 per hour. Appraisal fees. Appraisal fees are necessary to determine the value of the deceased's assets. It can cost from $350 to $1,800 per to appraise a piece of real estate, depending on the property type and location. Appraisers will charge different fees for other assets, such as jewelry.

Appraisal fees are necessary to determine the value of the deceased's assets. It can cost from $350 to $1,800 per to appraise a piece of real estate, depending on the property type and location. Appraisers will charge different fees for other assets, such as jewelry. Publication fees. Louisiana law requires estates to publish notices in a local newspaper at certain stages of the process. This typically costs between $200 and $700 per publication.

Louisiana law requires estates to publish notices in a local newspaper at certain stages of the process. This typically costs between $200 and $700 per publication. Miscellaneous fees. Other costs can include postage, copies and notary fees. These miscellaneous expenses usually total around $100 to $200.

Estimating the total cost of probate in Louisiana can be challenging due to the many variables involved. However, for a moderately sized estate valued at around $500,000, the total costs could range from $15,000 to $50,000. This estimate includes filing fees, executor fees, attorney fees, appraisal costs, bond premiums and miscellaneous expenses.

Who Pays Probate Fees in Louisiana?

In Louisiana, probate fees are generally paid out of the estate. This means that the costs associated with probate, including court fees, attorney fees and executor fees, are deducted from the estate's assets before distribution to the beneficiaries. The executor of the estate is responsible for settling these fees, which can reduce the overall inheritance.

How to Avoid Probate in Louisiana

One effective method of bypassing Louisiana probate is establishing a revocable living trust. By transferring your assets into a trust, you can manage them during your lifetime and designate beneficiaries to receive them upon your death, bypassing probate entirely.

Another way is through joint ownership with rights of survivorship. When property is owned jointly, it automatically transfers to the surviving owner upon death, without the need for probate. Joint ownership can be used with a variety of assets, including bank accounts and real estate.

Designating an account as payable-on-death (POD) is a way to transfer brokerage, bank and other accounts to a beneficiary without going through probate. Transfer-on-death (TOD) is a similar approach that can be used for real estate deeds.

Beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and life insurance policies offer another way to bypass probate. By designating beneficiaries for your bank accounts and securities, these assets can be directly transferred to them after your death, avoiding probate. These designations are straightforward to set up with your financial institutions. Make sure to keep them updated so your intended beneficiaries can get the assets directly without probate.

Small Succession Affidavit

Not all estates in Louisiana require probate. Generally, probate is necessary if the deceased owned property solely in their name, lacked a will or had assets that didn’t automatically transfer to heirs.

Smaller estates, valued at $125,000 or less, may qualify for a simplified small estate process known in Louisiana as small succession. This limit excludes any real estate, which must be handled separately unless it’s transferred through a small succession affidavit. Heirs and beneficiaries need to ensure that the estate meets these criteria before proceeding.

The process typically begins with filing a small succession affidavit with the local court. This document, signed by all heirs, attests to the decedent’s assets and their value. In Louisiana, the process can often be completed within a few weeks, assuming all paperwork is in order and there are no disputes among heirs.

Costs for small estate probate in Louisiana are relatively modest. Filing fees for the small succession affidavit are generally low, and legal fees are significantly reduced compared to full probate. This affordability makes small estate probate an attractive option for handling estates of limited value.

Bottom Line

Going through probate in Louisiana requires paying a number of associated costs that vary widely based on the estate. These costs can include court filing fees, executor fees, attorney fees and appraisal fees. For smaller estates, the simplified small succession process offers a more affordable alternative with reduced legal fees and lower filing costs.

Estate Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you create an estate plan to avoid common mistakes that could cost you and your family money. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

For a primer on Louisiana's inheritance laws, you can read SmartAsset's guide.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/vorDa, ©iStock.com/zamrznutitonovi, ©iStock.com/bernardbodo

The post How Much Does Probate Cost in Louisiana? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.