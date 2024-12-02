How Is GE Aerospace's Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $197.2 billion , Evendale, Ohio-based GE Aerospace ( GE ) is a global leader in designing and producing jet engines, integrated systems, and aero-derivative gas turbines for various applications. It serves commercial, military, and business aviation markets with innovative products and exceptional service capabilities.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and GE Aerospace fits this criterion perfectly. GE Aerospace is renowned for its innovative leadership in aircraft engine technology, its pioneering use of additive manufacturing, and its global partnerships, such as the industry-leading CFM International joint venture with Safran.

Shares of GE are trading 7.3% below its 52-week high of $194.80 , recorded on Oct. 17. The company has risen 3.3% over the past three months, slightly lagging behind the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s ( ITA ) nearly 4% return over the same time frame.

However, in the longer term, GE stock is up 76.7% on a YTD basis, significantly outpacing ITA’s 21.3% gains. Moreover, shares of GE have climbed 84.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to ITA’s 26.6% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, GE has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving average since last year, despite some recent fluctuations.

GE Aerospace stock tumbled 9.1% on Oct. 22 after reporting Q3 revenue of $8.9 billion, falling short of the Wall Street estimate, largely due to supply chain constraints and reduced Boeing production affecting engine sales. However, the stock recovered 2.9% the next day due to strong order growth, with commercial engine orders rising 29% and defense business orders up 19% in Q3, signaling robust demand. Additionally, delays in LEAP engine deliveries could boost near-term aftermarket revenue, as older CFM56 engines are expected to see increased shop visits, peaking in 2025 and remaining strong through 2027. This offset concerns about delayed LEAP engine-related cash flows, driving investor confidence.

GE’s outperformance becomes more evident when compared to its rival, The Boeing Company ( BA ), which dipped 32.9% over the past 52 weeks and 39.8% on a YTD basis.

As GE outperformed relative to its industry peers, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 17 analysts in coverage, and currently, the stock is trading below the mean price target of $210.47 .

