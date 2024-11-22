How Far a $100K Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

What seems like a high salary on paper — $100,000 — might not look quite so huge once you see how much income taxes and basic expenses cost in some of America’s largest cities. Some states take a bigger bite in taxes, while others don’t even apply an income tax, making that same number vary widely, depending on where you live.

GOBankingRates sourced data on basic expenses, population, rental costs and more to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in these U.S. cities.

Most Expensive Cities

The top 10 most expensive cities are: New York; San Francisco; San Jose, California; San Diego; Boston; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Washington; Miami, and Long Beach, California.

Unsurprisingly, cities on the U.S. coasts have the highest costs of living.

New York and San Francisco are the only two cities that leave you in the red.

Of the nine California cities on the list, six of them are in the top 10 most expensive.

Least Expensive Cities

The top 10 least expensive cities are Memphis, Tennessee; El Paso, Texas; San Antonio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Houston; Tucson, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida, and Indianapolis.

Memphis took the No. 1 spot as the least expensive city on this list.

Oklahoma and Texas have five of the 10 least expensive cities.

Wichita has the cheapest rent.

Minneapolis has the cheapest healthcare costs.

New York

Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,696

$69,696 Annual rent: $43,718

$43,718 Annual groceries: $6,650

$6,650 Annual healthcare: $7,465

$7,465 Annual utilities: $6,846

$6,846 Annual transportation costs: $9,485

$9,485 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,741

$1,741 Total expenses: $75,905

$75,905 Income leftover after expenses: -$6,209

New York holds onto its reputation as a high-cost city, taking the No. 1 most expensive spot on this list. Rent, healthcare, utilities and total expenses all are the highest on the list, as well, leaving average residents of the Big Apple a bit more than $6,200 in the red at the end of the year.

San Francisco

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $41,764

$41,764 Annual groceries: $6,650

$6,650 Annual healthcare: $6,722

$6,722 Annual utilities: $4,435

$4,435 Annual transportation costs: $11,272

$11,272 Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,477

$2,477 Total expenses: $73,320

$73,320 Income leftover after expenses: -$1,342

San Francisco has the second-highest rental cost on the list, but that’s not the only expense that’s above average. The city also has the second-highest cost for transportation, and even miscellaneous costs are steep here. Residents are in the red by more than $1,300 here after taxes and expenses.

San Jose, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $38,462

$38,462 Annual groceries: $6,484

$6,484 Annual healthcare: $6,300

$6,300 Annual utilities: $4,403

$4,403 Annual transportation costs: $10,834

$10,834 Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,331

$2,331 Total expenses: $68,815

$68,815 Income leftover after expenses: $3,163

San Jose’s proximity to Silicon Valley makes it one of the most expensive cities on the list, as well, leaving a meager $3,163 left over after expenses. Not only are obvious expenses high, like rent and transportation, but even miscellaneous costs are among the highest on this list.

San Diego

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $38,200

$38,200 Annual groceries: $6,256

$6,256 Annual healthcare: $5,207

$5,207 Annual utilities: $4,676

$4,676 Annual transportation costs: $10,702

$10,702 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,563

$1,563 Total expenses: $66,604

$66,604 Income leftover after expenses: $5,374

It’s a good thing San Diego has some of the best weather in the country because expenses here take a pretty big chunk of that $100,000 paycheck. Rent is the biggest culprit here, at more than $38,000 per year. Transportation follows behind at a whopping nearly $11,000. However, healthcare costs are a bit lower than in other cities.

Boston

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,529

$73,529 Annual rent: $37,486

$37,486 Annual groceries: $6,353

$6,353 Annual healthcare: $5,247

$5,247 Annual utilities: $5,313

$5,313 Annual transportation costs: $10,980

$10,980 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,522

$1,522 Total expenses: $66,901

$66,901 Income leftover after expenses: $6,628

In Boston, residents will come away with less than $7,000 after expenses. Rent is among the highest on the list here, as are groceries and transportation.

Oakland, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $31,497

$31,497 Annual groceries: $6,347

$6,347 Annual healthcare: $6,833

$6,833 Annual utilities: $4,108

$4,108 Annual transportation costs: $11,022

$11,022 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,973

$1,973 Total expenses: $61,779

$61,779 Income leftover after expenses: $10,199

Oakland is the sixth most expensive city on this list, with housing and transportation taking a sizable chunk of income. Residents here are left with a bit more than $10,000 after expenses.

Los Angeles

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $34,941

$34,941 Annual groceries: $5,937

$5,937 Annual healthcare: $5,265

$5,265 Annual utilities: $4,262

$4,262 Annual transportation costs: $9,298

$9,298 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632

$1,632 Total expenses: $61,335

$61,335 Income leftover after expenses: $10,643

While people have a little bit more net pay to work with in Los Angeles than in New York, expenses are almost as high. While average rent here is not the highest on the list, it is in the top 10 most expensive cities for rent on this list.

Washington

Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,366

$72,366 Annual rent: $30,094

$30,094 Annual groceries: $6,507

$6,507 Annual healthcare: $5,587

$5,587 Annual utilities: $4,822

$4,822 Annual transportation costs: $12,232

$12,232 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,533

$1,533 Total expenses: $60,774

$60,774 Income leftover after expenses: $11,592

It’s expensive to live in the nation’s capital, where you’ll pay among the highest prices in the nation for utilities, rent and groceries. What’s more, residents are left with not quite $12,000 after expenses.

Miami

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $37,248

$37,248 Annual groceries: $6,119

$6,119 Annual healthcare: $6,084

$6,084 Annual utilities: $4,344

$4,344 Annual transportation costs: $6,968

$6,968 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,200

$1,200 Total expenses: $61,963

$61,963 Income leftover after expenses: $16,126

Floridians benefit from having no state income tax. However, even with that tax break, Miami residents only have about $16,000 left for the year after meeting basic expenses.

Long Beach, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $26,918

$26,918 Annual groceries: $5,811

$5,811 Annual healthcare: $5,072

$5,072 Annual utilities: $4,417

$4,417 Annual transportation costs: $9,277

$9,277 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632

$1,632 Total expenses: $53,126

$53,126 Income leftover after expenses: $18,852

This port city carries many similarly high expenses as its neighbor Los Angeles, including high state income taxes and rents. These costs drag the city down into the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.

Sacramento, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $25,849

$25,849 Annual groceries: $5,977

$5,977 Annual healthcare: $6,084

$6,084 Annual utilities: $4,476

$4,476 Annual transportation costs: $8,950

$8,950 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,283

$1,283 Total expenses: $52,619

$52,619 Income leftover after expenses: $19,359

Although Sacramento is cheaper than the previous California cities on this list, high state taxes take a bite out of the paychecks of employees who earn $100,000. Rent and healthcare costs leave Sacramento residents with less than $20,000 after basic expenses.

Denver

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298

$74,298 Annual rent: $24,613.93

$24,613.93 Annual groceries: $5,811.36

$5,811.36 Annual healthcare: $4,908.15

$4,908.15 Annual utilities: $4,376.14

$4,376.14 Annual transportation costs: $10,583.99

$10,583.99 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,287.48

$1,287.48 Total expenses: $51,581.05

$51,581.05 Income leftover after expenses: $22,716.95

Affordable healthcare and utilities help Denver residents keep more than $22,000 in their pockets at the end of the year. Denver’s popularity as a tourist town probably accounts for the otherwise higher cost of rent and transportation.

Chicago

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,259

$73,259 Annual rent: $24,538

$24,538 Annual groceries: $5,543

$5,543 Annual healthcare: $5,148

$5,148 Annual utilities: $4,221

$4,221 Annual transportation costs: $9,722

$9,722 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,067

$1,067 Total expenses: $50,239

$50,239 Income leftover after expenses: $23,020

Rent and transportation costs hit Chicago residents hard, but lower-than-average utility expenses help.

Portland, Oregon

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,555

$70,555 Annual rent: $21,653

$21,653 Annual groceries: $5,914

$5,914 Annual healthcare: $5,300

$5,300 Annual utilities: $3,635

$3,635 Annual transportation costs: $9,743

$9,743 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,288

$1,288 Total expenses: $47,533

$47,533 Income leftover after expenses: $23,022

Like their neighbors to the north, residents of Portland don’t have to worry as much about the costs of turning on the heat on chilly winter nights. Rent is not as high as some other cities, either, but altogether the costs only leave Portland residents with around $23,000.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,110

$73,110 Annual rent: $22,720

$22,720 Annual groceries: $5,720

$5,720 Annual healthcare: $6,154

$6,154 Annual utilities: $4,417

$4,417 Annual transportation costs: $9,791

$9,791 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,057

$1,057 Total expenses: $49,860

$49,860 Income leftover after expenses: $23,250

Healthcare costs in Virginia Beach are the fifth highest in the study. Annual utilities are not as high as others, however, leaving residents with over $23,000 after basic expenses.

Seattle

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $27,196

$27,196 Annual groceries: $6,199

$6,199 Annual healthcare: $5,160

$5,160 Annual utilities: $3,130

$3,130 Annual transportation costs: $10,480

$10,480 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,595

$1,595 Total expenses: $53,759

$53,759 Income leftover after expenses: $24,330

Washington has no state income tax, which helps with Seattle’s otherwise high cost of living. So does the price of utilities — the lowest in the study. However, its other expenses are fairly high, leaving only a bit more than $24,000 in people’s pockets afterward.

Bakersfield, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $22,665

$22,665 Annual groceries: $5,646

$5,646 Annual healthcare: $5,359

$5,359 Annual utilities: $5,081

$5,081 Annual transportation costs: $7,733

$7,733 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,007

$1,007 Total expenses: $47,491

$47,491 Income leftover after expenses: $24,487

Bakersfield is one of nine California cities on the list, but it is markedly cheaper than many of the state’s more northern cities. In Bakersfield, residents end up with more than twice as much cash left over than in Los Angeles after basic expenses.

Fresno, California

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $22,325

$22,325 Annual groceries: $5,657

$5,657 Annual healthcare: $5,446

$5,446 Annual utilities: $5,113

$5,113 Annual transportation costs: $7,663

$7,663 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,046

$1,046 Total expenses: $47,251

$47,251 Income leftover after expenses: $24,727

Fresno, the final California city on this list, has expenses that are nearly identical to Bakersfield, though Fresno residents come away with a few hundred dollars more after basic expenses.

Atlanta

Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,977

$72,977 Annual rent: $23,641

$23,641 Annual groceries: $5,635

$5,635 Annual healthcare: $5,780

$5,780 Annual utilities: $4,713

$4,713 Annual transportation costs: $7,190

$7,190 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,143

$1,143 Total expenses: $48,102

$48,102 Income leftover after expenses: $24,875

In Atlanta, the cost of living falls just about in the middle of the most expensive and least expensive cities, netting its residents almost $25,000 after basic expenses, which goes a lot further here than in places like the West and East Coasts.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978

$71,978 Annual rent: $22,271

$22,271 Annual groceries: $5,657

$5,657 Annual healthcare: $5,558

$5,558 Annual utilities: $4,472

$4,472 Annual transportation costs: $7,670

$7,670 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,034

$1,034 Total expenses: $46,662

$46,662 Income leftover after expenses: $25,316

Charlotte has about average expenses across the board. Annual rent is a bit lower than other cities, helping to keep annual total expenses at less than $50,000.

Philadelphia

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,095

$71,095 Annual rent: $20,328

$20,328 Annual groceries: $5,846

$5,846 Annual healthcare: $5,973

$5,973 Annual utilities: $4,899

$4,899 Annual transportation costs: $7,615

$7,615 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,052

$1,052 Total expenses: $45,713

$45,713 Income leftover after expenses: $25,382

The City of Brotherly Love isn’t very friendly when it comes to most expenses. However, housing costs here are almost 25% less than the national average.

Tampa, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $26,629

$26,629 Annual groceries: $5,994

$5,994 Annual healthcare: $5,868

$5,868 Annual utilities: $4,381

$4,381 Annual transportation costs: $7,281

$7,281 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,051

$1,051 Total expenses: $51,204

$51,204 Income leftover after expenses: $26,885

Tampa has equally good weather as Miami, but a cheaper cost of living. Here, with slightly cheaper expenses, residents keep around $10,000 more than in Miami after basic expenses.

Baltimore

Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,604

$70,604 Annual rent: $19,870

$19,870 Annual groceries: $5,589

$5,589 Annual healthcare: $4,949

$4,949 Annual utilities: $4,881

$4,881 Annual transportation costs: $7,489

$7,489 Annual miscellaneous costs: $934

$934 Total expenses: $43,713

$43,713 Income leftover after expenses: $26,891

Baltimore’s expenses aren’t outrageous. Still, its residents are taking home the second least in net pay due to high state taxes. They still have about $27,000 to work with after basic expenses, though.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298

$74,298 Annual rent: $21,949

$21,949 Annual groceries: $5,612

$5,612 Annual healthcare: $4,832

$4,832 Annual utilities: $4,203

$4,203 Annual transportation costs: $9,221

$9,221 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,113

$1,113 Total expenses: $46,930

$46,930 Income leftover after expenses: $27,368

For people who love the mountains and snow but find Denver to be a bit pricey, Colorado Springs to the south is a great option. You’ll save about $3,000 a year in rent and cut costs on groceries, healthcare and transportation if you choose Colorado Springs instead of Denver.

Minneapolis

Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,665

$72,665 Annual rent: $18,762

$18,762 Annual groceries: $5,771

$5,771 Annual healthcare: $4,434

$4,434 Annual utilities: $4,535

$4,535 Annual transportation costs: $10,055

$10,055 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082

$1,082 Total expenses: $44,640

$44,640 Income leftover after expenses: $28,025

Minneapolis is the first city on the list where rent drops below $19,000 per year. Though annual healthcare and utilities are low, transportation is fairly steep here. Still, residents take home more than $28,000 after basic expenses.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,997

$73,997 Annual rent: $20,575

$20,575 Annual groceries: $5,737

$5,737 Annual healthcare: $5,546

$5,546 Annual utilities: $4,508

$4,508 Annual transportation costs: $7,629

$7,629 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,068

$1,068 Total expenses: $45,062

$45,062 Income leftover after expenses: $28,935

A $100,000 salary in Raleigh will net you almost $74,000 a year after taxes. With low utility costs, North Carolina’s capital is a cheaper option in the state than Charlotte, which landed at No. 20 in the study.

Omaha, Nebraska

Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,938

$72,938 Annual rent: $15,826

$15,826 Annual groceries: $5,509

$5,509 Annual healthcare: $6,692

$6,692 Annual utilities: $4,485

$4,485 Annual transportation costs: $9,193

$9,193 Annual miscellaneous costs: $916

$916 Total expenses: $42,622

$42,622 Income leftover after expenses: $30,316

Billionaire Warren Buffett calls Omaha home, but it doesn’t take a billion dollars to live there — or even $100,000. Omaha has decently low annual rent, and residents pocket over $30,000 after basic expenses.

Phoenix

Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935

$75,935 Annual rent: $21,497

$21,497 Annual groceries: $5,549

$5,549 Annual healthcare: $5,411

$5,411 Annual utilities: $4,631

$4,631 Annual transportation costs: $7,350

$7,350 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140

$1,140 Total expenses: $45,579

$45,579 Income leftover after expenses: $30,356

The fifth-most populated city in the U.S., Phoenix ranks in the middle of the pack in most categories when it comes to annual expenses. However, you do end up with a bit more than $30,000 after expenses.

Austin, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $22,203

$22,203 Annual groceries: $5,515

$5,515 Annual healthcare: $5,944

$5,944 Annual utilities: $4,508

$4,508 Annual transportation costs: $7,364

$7,364 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,303

$1,303 Total expenses: $46,836

$46,836 Income leftover after expenses: $31,253

Austin’s expenses are slightly higher than in Dallas. The lack of state tax in Texas keeps Austin from being outrageously expensive. Residents will have about $31,000 left after paying monthly expenses.

Mesa, Arizona

Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935

$75,935 Annual rent: $20,690

$20,690 Annual groceries: $5,543

$5,543 Annual healthcare: $5,411

$5,411 Annual utilities: $4,554

$4,554 Annual transportation costs: $7,330

$7,330 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140

$1,140 Total expenses: $44,667

$44,667 Income leftover after expenses: $31,268

If you want to live in a smaller Arizona city than Phoenix, try the suburb of Mesa. Annual costs are a couple of grand cheaper, but it has about 503,000 residents compared to 1.6 million.

Columbus, Ohio

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,445

$73,445 Annual rent: $17,655

$17,655 Annual groceries: $5,635

$5,635 Annual healthcare: $5,236

$5,236 Annual utilities: $4,645

$4,645 Annual transportation costs: $7,476

$7,476 Annual miscellaneous costs: $922

$922 Total expenses: $41,567

$41,567 Income leftover after expenses: $31,878

Columbus offers low costs in several categories, with the Ohio capital having grocery, healthcare, transportation and rent costs on the lower end of other cities.

Fort Worth, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $21,538

$21,538 Annual groceries: $5,572

$5,572 Annual healthcare: $5,809

$5,809 Annual utilities: $4,572

$4,572 Annual transportation costs: $7,594

$7,594 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024

$1,024 Total expenses: $46,109

$46,109 Income leftover after expenses: $31,980

Toss a coin to decide whether you want to live in Dallas or Fort Worth. Separated by about 35 miles, the two Texas locations offer residents just about the same bottom line, with Fort Worth being just a tad more expensive.

Arlington, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $21,546

$21,546 Annual groceries: $5,595

$5,595 Annual healthcare: $5,809

$5,809 Annual utilities: $4,549

$4,549 Annual transportation costs: $7,545

$7,545 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024

$1,024 Total expenses: $46,068

$46,068 Income leftover after expenses: $32,021

Arlington is one of seven Texas cities on this list, and one of the more affordable, too. You’ll keep more than $78,000 in net pay and have over $32,000 left after your basic expenses are paid.

Las Vegas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $21,322

$21,322 Annual groceries: $5,834

$5,834 Annual healthcare: $5,441

$5,441 Annual utilities: $4,667

$4,667 Annual transportation costs: $7,629

$7,629 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,116

$1,116 Total expenses: $46,008

$46,008 Income leftover after expenses: $32,081

Nevada is another state without income tax, which helps lower the costs in the state — which are already fairly decent, compared to others. Rent is among the lowest on the list, as is healthcare, and residents come away with over $32,000 after expenses.

Dallas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $20,749

$20,749 Annual groceries: $5,652

$5,652 Annual healthcare: $5,739

$5,739 Annual utilities: $4,549

$4,549 Annual transportation costs: $7,496

$7,496 Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,011

$1,011 Total expenses: $45,196

$45,196 Income leftover after expenses: $32,893

Residents of Dallas enjoy a decent amount of leftover income thanks to the lack of Texas state income tax. They have almost $33,000 left after expenses to save, invest or spend each year.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,147

$74,147 Annual rent: $18,381

$18,381 Annual groceries: $5,475

$5,475 Annual healthcare: $4,668

$4,668 Annual utilities: $4,422

$4,422 Annual transportation costs: $7,225

$7,225 Annual miscellaneous costs: $928

$928 Total expenses: $41,099

$41,099 Income leftover after expenses: $33,048

Albuquerque fits the bill when it comes to affordable rent and transportation, but it’s the best when it comes to healthcare. The cost of healthcare is the second lowest in the study, helping residents to live comfortably in this big city.

Louisville, Kentucky

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,523

$71,523 Annual rent: $15,968

$15,968 Annual groceries: $5,532

$5,532 Annual healthcare: $5,546

$5,546 Annual utilities: $4,221

$4,221 Annual transportation costs: $6,279

$6,279 Annual miscellaneous costs: $906

$906 Total expenses: $38,453

$38,453 Income leftover after expenses: $33,070

Miscellaneous expenses are among the lowest in Louisville, as are rent and utilities — but Louisville residents’ income leftover after expenses is negatively impacted by state taxes. Still, residents take home over $33,000 after basic expenses.

Detroit

Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,872

$71,872 Annual rent: $15,684

$15,684 Annual groceries: $5,076

$5,076 Annual healthcare: $4,785

$4,785 Annual utilities: $4,080

$4,080 Annual transportation costs: $7,928

$7,928 Annual miscellaneous costs: $926

$926 Total expenses: $38,480

$38,480 Income leftover after expenses: $33,392

The Motor City is another city on the cheaper side, especially groceries, which are the cheapest on this list, as well as healthcare and rent. Residents end up with more than $33,000 leftover after expenses.

Milwaukee

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,208

$73,208 Annual rent: $15,207

$15,207 Annual groceries: $5,298

$5,298 Annual healthcare: $5,452

$5,452 Annual utilities: $4,604

$4,604 Annual transportation costs: $8,338

$8,338 Annual miscellaneous costs: $888

$888 Total expenses: $39,787

$39,787 Income leftover after expenses: $33,421

The legendary home of brats, beer and cheese also has the fourth-lowest rent on the list. Despite taxes that leave you with around $73,000 in take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, low expenses will leave Milwaukee residents with more than $33,000 per year once all the bills are paid.

Kansas City, Missouri

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,255

$73,255 Annual rent: $16,333

$16,333 Annual groceries: $5,521

$5,521 Annual healthcare: $5,985

$5,985 Annual utilities: $4,613

$4,613 Annual transportation costs: $6,412

$6,412 Annual miscellaneous costs: $892

$892 Total expenses: $39,755

$39,755 Income leftover after expenses: $33,500

Kansas City residents earning $100,000 keep more than $33,500 of their pay after taxes and expenses. The bottom line is helped by the prices of rent and transportation, which are among the 10 most affordable in their categories.

Indianapolis

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,366

$73,366 Annual rent: $16,325

$16,325 Annual groceries: $5,338

$5,338 Annual healthcare: $5,868

$5,868 Annual utilities: $4,103

$4,103 Annual transportation costs: $7,170

$7,170 Annual miscellaneous costs: $865

$865 Total expenses: $39,668

$39,668 Income leftover after expenses: $33,698

Indianapolis residents will feel less of a sting in the cost of rent here, which is in the bottom 10 cheapest cities. And they’ll keep close to $34,000 after average expenses.

Jacksonville, Florida

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $19,962

$19,962 Annual groceries: $5,657

$5,657 Annual healthcare: $5,862

$5,862 Annual utilities: $4,676

$4,676 Annual transportation costs: $7,204

$7,204 Annual miscellaneous costs: $966

$966 Total expenses: $44,327

$44,327 Income leftover after expenses: $33,762

The cost of rent in Jacksonville is almost half of what it is in Miami, helping Jacksonville residents pocket almost $34,000 at the end of a year.

Tucson, Arizona

Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935

$75,935 Annual rent: $18,307

$18,307 Annual groceries: $5,446

$5,446 Annual healthcare: $ 4,996

4,996 Annual utilities: $4,522

$4,522 Annual transportation costs: $6,857

$6,857 Annual miscellaneous costs: $979

$979 Total expenses: $41,107

$41,107 Income leftover after expenses: $34,828

If you want to live in Arizona and your job will allow you to park your laptop anywhere, pick Tucson, which is the No. 8 most affordable city on this list. Your leftover income after basic expenses adds up to nearly $35,000.

Houston

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $19,215.67

$19,215.67 Annual groceries: $5,594.64

$5,594.64 Annual healthcare: $5,563.35

$5,563.35 Annual utilities: $4,389.79

$4,389.79 Annual transportation costs: $7,364.29

$7,364.29 Annual miscellaneous costs: $977.72

$977.72 Total expenses: $43,105.46

$43,105.46 Income leftover after expenses: $34,983.54

Houston is one of the cities on this list with the highest net pay, around $78,000. Houston’s expenses are not quite as pricey as other cities, leaving residents with almost $35,000 leftover after expenses.

Wichita, Kansas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,174

$73,174 Annual rent: $12,453

$12,453 Annual groceries: $5,418

$5,418 Annual healthcare: $6,020

$6,020 Annual utilities: $4,708

$4,708 Annual transportation costs: $8,247

$8,247 Annual miscellaneous costs: $835

$835 Total expenses: $37,682

$37,682 Income leftover after expenses: $35,492

You can’t go wrong in Wichita, where all expenses are on the lower side. Not only do you take home over $73,000 in net pay, you’ll be left with over $35,000 a year after expenses.

Oklahoma City

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534

$74,534 Annual rent: $15,189

$15,189 Annual groceries: $5,401

$5,401 Annual healthcare: $6,213

$6,213 Annual utilities: $4,417

$4,417 Annual transportation costs: $6,843

$6,843 Annual miscellaneous costs: $863

$863 Total expenses: $38,925

$38,925 Income leftover after expenses: $35,609

Oklahoma City’s healthcare costs rank among the highest in the study, but annual expenses total less than $40,000 for the year. It’s the second cheapest city on the list for rent.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534

$74,534 Annual rent: $15,144

$15,144 Annual groceries: $5,412

$5,412 Annual healthcare: $6,049

$6,049 Annual utilities: $4,349

$4,349 Annual transportation costs: $7,024

$7,024 Annual miscellaneous costs: $861

$861 Total expenses: $38,838

$38,838 Income leftover after expenses: $35,696

Tulsa is a slightly better option than Oklahoma City to live in to stretch your money. Costs are comparative but a bit cheaper here, and residents will have nearly $36,000 to work with after basic expenses.

San Antonio

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $17,712

$17,712 Annual groceries: $5,213

$5,213 Annual healthcare: $5,598

$5,598 Annual utilities: $4,317

$4,317 Annual transportation costs: $7,246

$7,246 Annual miscellaneous costs: $921

$921 Total expenses: $41,008

$41,008 Income leftover after expenses: $37,081

In San Antonio, about 500 miles south of Oklahoma City, residents keep more than $37,000 a year in their pockets after meeting all expenses. The bottom line, of course, is helped by the lack of state income taxes in Texas.

El Paso, Texas

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $18,459

$18,459 Annual groceries: $5,247

$5,247 Annual healthcare: $5,634

$5,634 Annual utilities: $4,417

$4,417 Annual transportation costs: $5,821

$5,821 Annual miscellaneous costs: $826

$826 Total expenses: $40,404

$40,404 Income leftover after expenses: $37,685

El Paso has some of the highest net pay after taxes and one of the lower annual rent costs on this list. Other expenses are lower than in most cities, as well, leaving people more than $37,000 to work with.

Memphis, Tennessee

Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089

$78,089 Annual rent: $15,494

$15,494 Annual groceries: $5,321

$5,321 Annual healthcare: $5,663

$5,663 Annual utilities: $4,381

$4,381 Annual transportation costs: $6,968

$6,968 Annual miscellaneous costs: $866

$866 Total expenses: $38,692

$38,692 Income leftover after expenses: $39,397

If you’re a fan of the blues, you’re in luck. Memphis is not only home to some of the world’s best music, but it’s also the No. 1 city on the list when it comes to affordability for a $100,000 earner. It is among the lowest in basic expenses and leaves the most income after expenses — nearly $40,000.

In order to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates sourced a number of factors, including [1] the most populated cities as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, [2] Grocery cost of living index, [3] Healthcare cost of living index, [4] Utilities cost of living index, [5] Transportation cost of living index, [6] Miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and using the [7] national average expenditure costs for each expenditure category for all individuals, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average annual expenditure costs were calculated. The [8] average rental cost was sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index and added to the annual expenses to find the total cost of expenses for each city. Using in-house calculations for each city, the take-home pay after taxes was calculated, and by removing the annual total cost for expenses, a leftover or take-home pay was found, showing how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the top 50 major cities in the United States. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 5, 2024.

