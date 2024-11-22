How Far a $100K Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

What seems like a high salary on paper — $100,000 — might not look quite so huge once you see how much income taxes and basic expenses cost in some of America’s largest cities. Some states take a bigger bite in taxes, while others don’t even apply an income tax, making that same number vary widely, depending on where you live.
GOBankingRates sourced data on basic expenses, population, rental costs and more to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in these U.S. cities.
Most Expensive Cities
- The top 10 most expensive cities are: New York; San Francisco; San Jose, California; San Diego; Boston; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Washington; Miami, and Long Beach, California.
- Unsurprisingly, cities on the U.S. coasts have the highest costs of living.
- New York and San Francisco are the only two cities that leave you in the red.
- Of the nine California cities on the list, six of them are in the top 10 most expensive.
Least Expensive Cities
- The top 10 least expensive cities are Memphis, Tennessee; El Paso, Texas; San Antonio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Houston; Tucson, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida, and Indianapolis.
- Memphis took the No. 1 spot as the least expensive city on this list.
- Oklahoma and Texas have five of the 10 least expensive cities.
- Wichita has the cheapest rent.
- Minneapolis has the cheapest healthcare costs.
New York
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,696
- Annual rent: $43,718
- Annual groceries: $6,650
- Annual healthcare: $7,465
- Annual utilities: $6,846
- Annual transportation costs: $9,485
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,741
- Total expenses: $75,905
- Income leftover after expenses: -$6,209
New York holds onto its reputation as a high-cost city, taking the No. 1 most expensive spot on this list. Rent, healthcare, utilities and total expenses all are the highest on the list, as well, leaving average residents of the Big Apple a bit more than $6,200 in the red at the end of the year.
San Francisco
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $41,764
- Annual groceries: $6,650
- Annual healthcare: $6,722
- Annual utilities: $4,435
- Annual transportation costs: $11,272
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,477
- Total expenses: $73,320
- Income leftover after expenses: -$1,342
San Francisco has the second-highest rental cost on the list, but that’s not the only expense that’s above average. The city also has the second-highest cost for transportation, and even miscellaneous costs are steep here. Residents are in the red by more than $1,300 here after taxes and expenses.
San Jose, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $38,462
- Annual groceries: $6,484
- Annual healthcare: $6,300
- Annual utilities: $4,403
- Annual transportation costs: $10,834
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,331
- Total expenses: $68,815
- Income leftover after expenses: $3,163
San Jose’s proximity to Silicon Valley makes it one of the most expensive cities on the list, as well, leaving a meager $3,163 left over after expenses. Not only are obvious expenses high, like rent and transportation, but even miscellaneous costs are among the highest on this list.
San Diego
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $38,200
- Annual groceries: $6,256
- Annual healthcare: $5,207
- Annual utilities: $4,676
- Annual transportation costs: $10,702
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,563
- Total expenses: $66,604
- Income leftover after expenses: $5,374
It’s a good thing San Diego has some of the best weather in the country because expenses here take a pretty big chunk of that $100,000 paycheck. Rent is the biggest culprit here, at more than $38,000 per year. Transportation follows behind at a whopping nearly $11,000. However, healthcare costs are a bit lower than in other cities.
Boston
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,529
- Annual rent: $37,486
- Annual groceries: $6,353
- Annual healthcare: $5,247
- Annual utilities: $5,313
- Annual transportation costs: $10,980
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,522
- Total expenses: $66,901
- Income leftover after expenses: $6,628
In Boston, residents will come away with less than $7,000 after expenses. Rent is among the highest on the list here, as are groceries and transportation.
Oakland, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $31,497
- Annual groceries: $6,347
- Annual healthcare: $6,833
- Annual utilities: $4,108
- Annual transportation costs: $11,022
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,973
- Total expenses: $61,779
- Income leftover after expenses: $10,199
Oakland is the sixth most expensive city on this list, with housing and transportation taking a sizable chunk of income. Residents here are left with a bit more than $10,000 after expenses.
Los Angeles
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $34,941
- Annual groceries: $5,937
- Annual healthcare: $5,265
- Annual utilities: $4,262
- Annual transportation costs: $9,298
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632
- Total expenses: $61,335
- Income leftover after expenses: $10,643
While people have a little bit more net pay to work with in Los Angeles than in New York, expenses are almost as high. While average rent here is not the highest on the list, it is in the top 10 most expensive cities for rent on this list.
Washington
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,366
- Annual rent: $30,094
- Annual groceries: $6,507
- Annual healthcare: $5,587
- Annual utilities: $4,822
- Annual transportation costs: $12,232
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,533
- Total expenses: $60,774
- Income leftover after expenses: $11,592
It’s expensive to live in the nation’s capital, where you’ll pay among the highest prices in the nation for utilities, rent and groceries. What’s more, residents are left with not quite $12,000 after expenses.
Miami
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $37,248
- Annual groceries: $6,119
- Annual healthcare: $6,084
- Annual utilities: $4,344
- Annual transportation costs: $6,968
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,200
- Total expenses: $61,963
- Income leftover after expenses: $16,126
Floridians benefit from having no state income tax. However, even with that tax break, Miami residents only have about $16,000 left for the year after meeting basic expenses.
Long Beach, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $26,918
- Annual groceries: $5,811
- Annual healthcare: $5,072
- Annual utilities: $4,417
- Annual transportation costs: $9,277
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632
- Total expenses: $53,126
- Income leftover after expenses: $18,852
This port city carries many similarly high expenses as its neighbor Los Angeles, including high state income taxes and rents. These costs drag the city down into the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.
Sacramento, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $25,849
- Annual groceries: $5,977
- Annual healthcare: $6,084
- Annual utilities: $4,476
- Annual transportation costs: $8,950
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,283
- Total expenses: $52,619
- Income leftover after expenses: $19,359
Although Sacramento is cheaper than the previous California cities on this list, high state taxes take a bite out of the paychecks of employees who earn $100,000. Rent and healthcare costs leave Sacramento residents with less than $20,000 after basic expenses.
Denver
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298
- Annual rent: $24,613.93
- Annual groceries: $5,811.36
- Annual healthcare: $4,908.15
- Annual utilities: $4,376.14
- Annual transportation costs: $10,583.99
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,287.48
- Total expenses: $51,581.05
- Income leftover after expenses: $22,716.95
Affordable healthcare and utilities help Denver residents keep more than $22,000 in their pockets at the end of the year. Denver’s popularity as a tourist town probably accounts for the otherwise higher cost of rent and transportation.
Chicago
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,259
- Annual rent: $24,538
- Annual groceries: $5,543
- Annual healthcare: $5,148
- Annual utilities: $4,221
- Annual transportation costs: $9,722
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,067
- Total expenses: $50,239
- Income leftover after expenses: $23,020
Rent and transportation costs hit Chicago residents hard, but lower-than-average utility expenses help.
Portland, Oregon
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,555
- Annual rent: $21,653
- Annual groceries: $5,914
- Annual healthcare: $5,300
- Annual utilities: $3,635
- Annual transportation costs: $9,743
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,288
- Total expenses: $47,533
- Income leftover after expenses: $23,022
Like their neighbors to the north, residents of Portland don’t have to worry as much about the costs of turning on the heat on chilly winter nights. Rent is not as high as some other cities, either, but altogether the costs only leave Portland residents with around $23,000.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,110
- Annual rent: $22,720
- Annual groceries: $5,720
- Annual healthcare: $6,154
- Annual utilities: $4,417
- Annual transportation costs: $9,791
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,057
- Total expenses: $49,860
- Income leftover after expenses: $23,250
Healthcare costs in Virginia Beach are the fifth highest in the study. Annual utilities are not as high as others, however, leaving residents with over $23,000 after basic expenses.
Seattle
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $27,196
- Annual groceries: $6,199
- Annual healthcare: $5,160
- Annual utilities: $3,130
- Annual transportation costs: $10,480
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,595
- Total expenses: $53,759
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,330
Washington has no state income tax, which helps with Seattle’s otherwise high cost of living. So does the price of utilities — the lowest in the study. However, its other expenses are fairly high, leaving only a bit more than $24,000 in people’s pockets afterward.
Bakersfield, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $22,665
- Annual groceries: $5,646
- Annual healthcare: $5,359
- Annual utilities: $5,081
- Annual transportation costs: $7,733
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,007
- Total expenses: $47,491
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,487
Bakersfield is one of nine California cities on the list, but it is markedly cheaper than many of the state’s more northern cities. In Bakersfield, residents end up with more than twice as much cash left over than in Los Angeles after basic expenses.
Fresno, California
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $22,325
- Annual groceries: $5,657
- Annual healthcare: $5,446
- Annual utilities: $5,113
- Annual transportation costs: $7,663
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,046
- Total expenses: $47,251
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,727
Fresno, the final California city on this list, has expenses that are nearly identical to Bakersfield, though Fresno residents come away with a few hundred dollars more after basic expenses.
Atlanta
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,977
- Annual rent: $23,641
- Annual groceries: $5,635
- Annual healthcare: $5,780
- Annual utilities: $4,713
- Annual transportation costs: $7,190
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,143
- Total expenses: $48,102
- Income leftover after expenses: $24,875
In Atlanta, the cost of living falls just about in the middle of the most expensive and least expensive cities, netting its residents almost $25,000 after basic expenses, which goes a lot further here than in places like the West and East Coasts.
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978
- Annual rent: $22,271
- Annual groceries: $5,657
- Annual healthcare: $5,558
- Annual utilities: $4,472
- Annual transportation costs: $7,670
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,034
- Total expenses: $46,662
- Income leftover after expenses: $25,316
Charlotte has about average expenses across the board. Annual rent is a bit lower than other cities, helping to keep annual total expenses at less than $50,000.
Philadelphia
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,095
- Annual rent: $20,328
- Annual groceries: $5,846
- Annual healthcare: $5,973
- Annual utilities: $4,899
- Annual transportation costs: $7,615
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,052
- Total expenses: $45,713
- Income leftover after expenses: $25,382
The City of Brotherly Love isn’t very friendly when it comes to most expenses. However, housing costs here are almost 25% less than the national average.
Tampa, Florida
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $26,629
- Annual groceries: $5,994
- Annual healthcare: $5,868
- Annual utilities: $4,381
- Annual transportation costs: $7,281
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,051
- Total expenses: $51,204
- Income leftover after expenses: $26,885
Tampa has equally good weather as Miami, but a cheaper cost of living. Here, with slightly cheaper expenses, residents keep around $10,000 more than in Miami after basic expenses.
Baltimore
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,604
- Annual rent: $19,870
- Annual groceries: $5,589
- Annual healthcare: $4,949
- Annual utilities: $4,881
- Annual transportation costs: $7,489
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $934
- Total expenses: $43,713
- Income leftover after expenses: $26,891
Baltimore’s expenses aren’t outrageous. Still, its residents are taking home the second least in net pay due to high state taxes. They still have about $27,000 to work with after basic expenses, though.
Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298
- Annual rent: $21,949
- Annual groceries: $5,612
- Annual healthcare: $4,832
- Annual utilities: $4,203
- Annual transportation costs: $9,221
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,113
- Total expenses: $46,930
- Income leftover after expenses: $27,368
For people who love the mountains and snow but find Denver to be a bit pricey, Colorado Springs to the south is a great option. You’ll save about $3,000 a year in rent and cut costs on groceries, healthcare and transportation if you choose Colorado Springs instead of Denver.
Minneapolis
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,665
- Annual rent: $18,762
- Annual groceries: $5,771
- Annual healthcare: $4,434
- Annual utilities: $4,535
- Annual transportation costs: $10,055
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082
- Total expenses: $44,640
- Income leftover after expenses: $28,025
Minneapolis is the first city on the list where rent drops below $19,000 per year. Though annual healthcare and utilities are low, transportation is fairly steep here. Still, residents take home more than $28,000 after basic expenses.
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,997
- Annual rent: $20,575
- Annual groceries: $5,737
- Annual healthcare: $5,546
- Annual utilities: $4,508
- Annual transportation costs: $7,629
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,068
- Total expenses: $45,062
- Income leftover after expenses: $28,935
A $100,000 salary in Raleigh will net you almost $74,000 a year after taxes. With low utility costs, North Carolina’s capital is a cheaper option in the state than Charlotte, which landed at No. 20 in the study.
Omaha, Nebraska
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,938
- Annual rent: $15,826
- Annual groceries: $5,509
- Annual healthcare: $6,692
- Annual utilities: $4,485
- Annual transportation costs: $9,193
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $916
- Total expenses: $42,622
- Income leftover after expenses: $30,316
Billionaire Warren Buffett calls Omaha home, but it doesn’t take a billion dollars to live there — or even $100,000. Omaha has decently low annual rent, and residents pocket over $30,000 after basic expenses.
Phoenix
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935
- Annual rent: $21,497
- Annual groceries: $5,549
- Annual healthcare: $5,411
- Annual utilities: $4,631
- Annual transportation costs: $7,350
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140
- Total expenses: $45,579
- Income leftover after expenses: $30,356
The fifth-most populated city in the U.S., Phoenix ranks in the middle of the pack in most categories when it comes to annual expenses. However, you do end up with a bit more than $30,000 after expenses.
Austin, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $22,203
- Annual groceries: $5,515
- Annual healthcare: $5,944
- Annual utilities: $4,508
- Annual transportation costs: $7,364
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,303
- Total expenses: $46,836
- Income leftover after expenses: $31,253
Austin’s expenses are slightly higher than in Dallas. The lack of state tax in Texas keeps Austin from being outrageously expensive. Residents will have about $31,000 left after paying monthly expenses.
Mesa, Arizona
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935
- Annual rent: $20,690
- Annual groceries: $5,543
- Annual healthcare: $5,411
- Annual utilities: $4,554
- Annual transportation costs: $7,330
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140
- Total expenses: $44,667
- Income leftover after expenses: $31,268
If you want to live in a smaller Arizona city than Phoenix, try the suburb of Mesa. Annual costs are a couple of grand cheaper, but it has about 503,000 residents compared to 1.6 million.
Columbus, Ohio
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,445
- Annual rent: $17,655
- Annual groceries: $5,635
- Annual healthcare: $5,236
- Annual utilities: $4,645
- Annual transportation costs: $7,476
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $922
- Total expenses: $41,567
- Income leftover after expenses: $31,878
Columbus offers low costs in several categories, with the Ohio capital having grocery, healthcare, transportation and rent costs on the lower end of other cities.
Fort Worth, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $21,538
- Annual groceries: $5,572
- Annual healthcare: $5,809
- Annual utilities: $4,572
- Annual transportation costs: $7,594
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024
- Total expenses: $46,109
- Income leftover after expenses: $31,980
Toss a coin to decide whether you want to live in Dallas or Fort Worth. Separated by about 35 miles, the two Texas locations offer residents just about the same bottom line, with Fort Worth being just a tad more expensive.
Arlington, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $21,546
- Annual groceries: $5,595
- Annual healthcare: $5,809
- Annual utilities: $4,549
- Annual transportation costs: $7,545
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024
- Total expenses: $46,068
- Income leftover after expenses: $32,021
Arlington is one of seven Texas cities on this list, and one of the more affordable, too. You’ll keep more than $78,000 in net pay and have over $32,000 left after your basic expenses are paid.
Las Vegas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $21,322
- Annual groceries: $5,834
- Annual healthcare: $5,441
- Annual utilities: $4,667
- Annual transportation costs: $7,629
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,116
- Total expenses: $46,008
- Income leftover after expenses: $32,081
Nevada is another state without income tax, which helps lower the costs in the state — which are already fairly decent, compared to others. Rent is among the lowest on the list, as is healthcare, and residents come away with over $32,000 after expenses.
Dallas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $20,749
- Annual groceries: $5,652
- Annual healthcare: $5,739
- Annual utilities: $4,549
- Annual transportation costs: $7,496
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,011
- Total expenses: $45,196
- Income leftover after expenses: $32,893
Residents of Dallas enjoy a decent amount of leftover income thanks to the lack of Texas state income tax. They have almost $33,000 left after expenses to save, invest or spend each year.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,147
- Annual rent: $18,381
- Annual groceries: $5,475
- Annual healthcare: $4,668
- Annual utilities: $4,422
- Annual transportation costs: $7,225
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $928
- Total expenses: $41,099
- Income leftover after expenses: $33,048
Albuquerque fits the bill when it comes to affordable rent and transportation, but it’s the best when it comes to healthcare. The cost of healthcare is the second lowest in the study, helping residents to live comfortably in this big city.
Louisville, Kentucky
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,523
- Annual rent: $15,968
- Annual groceries: $5,532
- Annual healthcare: $5,546
- Annual utilities: $4,221
- Annual transportation costs: $6,279
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $906
- Total expenses: $38,453
- Income leftover after expenses: $33,070
Miscellaneous expenses are among the lowest in Louisville, as are rent and utilities — but Louisville residents’ income leftover after expenses is negatively impacted by state taxes. Still, residents take home over $33,000 after basic expenses.
Detroit
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,872
- Annual rent: $15,684
- Annual groceries: $5,076
- Annual healthcare: $4,785
- Annual utilities: $4,080
- Annual transportation costs: $7,928
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $926
- Total expenses: $38,480
- Income leftover after expenses: $33,392
The Motor City is another city on the cheaper side, especially groceries, which are the cheapest on this list, as well as healthcare and rent. Residents end up with more than $33,000 leftover after expenses.
Milwaukee
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,208
- Annual rent: $15,207
- Annual groceries: $5,298
- Annual healthcare: $5,452
- Annual utilities: $4,604
- Annual transportation costs: $8,338
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $888
- Total expenses: $39,787
- Income leftover after expenses: $33,421
The legendary home of brats, beer and cheese also has the fourth-lowest rent on the list. Despite taxes that leave you with around $73,000 in take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, low expenses will leave Milwaukee residents with more than $33,000 per year once all the bills are paid.
Kansas City, Missouri
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,255
- Annual rent: $16,333
- Annual groceries: $5,521
- Annual healthcare: $5,985
- Annual utilities: $4,613
- Annual transportation costs: $6,412
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $892
- Total expenses: $39,755
- Income leftover after expenses: $33,500
Kansas City residents earning $100,000 keep more than $33,500 of their pay after taxes and expenses. The bottom line is helped by the prices of rent and transportation, which are among the 10 most affordable in their categories.
Indianapolis
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,366
- Annual rent: $16,325
- Annual groceries: $5,338
- Annual healthcare: $5,868
- Annual utilities: $4,103
- Annual transportation costs: $7,170
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $865
- Total expenses: $39,668
- Income leftover after expenses: $33,698
Indianapolis residents will feel less of a sting in the cost of rent here, which is in the bottom 10 cheapest cities. And they’ll keep close to $34,000 after average expenses.
Jacksonville, Florida
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $19,962
- Annual groceries: $5,657
- Annual healthcare: $5,862
- Annual utilities: $4,676
- Annual transportation costs: $7,204
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $966
- Total expenses: $44,327
- Income leftover after expenses: $33,762
The cost of rent in Jacksonville is almost half of what it is in Miami, helping Jacksonville residents pocket almost $34,000 at the end of a year.
Tucson, Arizona
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935
- Annual rent: $18,307
- Annual groceries: $5,446
- Annual healthcare: $4,996
- Annual utilities: $4,522
- Annual transportation costs: $6,857
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $979
- Total expenses: $41,107
- Income leftover after expenses: $34,828
If you want to live in Arizona and your job will allow you to park your laptop anywhere, pick Tucson, which is the No. 8 most affordable city on this list. Your leftover income after basic expenses adds up to nearly $35,000.
Houston
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $19,215.67
- Annual groceries: $5,594.64
- Annual healthcare: $5,563.35
- Annual utilities: $4,389.79
- Annual transportation costs: $7,364.29
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $977.72
- Total expenses: $43,105.46
- Income leftover after expenses: $34,983.54
Houston is one of the cities on this list with the highest net pay, around $78,000. Houston’s expenses are not quite as pricey as other cities, leaving residents with almost $35,000 leftover after expenses.
Wichita, Kansas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,174
- Annual rent: $12,453
- Annual groceries: $5,418
- Annual healthcare: $6,020
- Annual utilities: $4,708
- Annual transportation costs: $8,247
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $835
- Total expenses: $37,682
- Income leftover after expenses: $35,492
You can’t go wrong in Wichita, where all expenses are on the lower side. Not only do you take home over $73,000 in net pay, you’ll be left with over $35,000 a year after expenses.
Oklahoma City
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534
- Annual rent: $15,189
- Annual groceries: $5,401
- Annual healthcare: $6,213
- Annual utilities: $4,417
- Annual transportation costs: $6,843
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $863
- Total expenses: $38,925
- Income leftover after expenses: $35,609
Oklahoma City’s healthcare costs rank among the highest in the study, but annual expenses total less than $40,000 for the year. It’s the second cheapest city on the list for rent.
Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534
- Annual rent: $15,144
- Annual groceries: $5,412
- Annual healthcare: $6,049
- Annual utilities: $4,349
- Annual transportation costs: $7,024
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $861
- Total expenses: $38,838
- Income leftover after expenses: $35,696
Tulsa is a slightly better option than Oklahoma City to live in to stretch your money. Costs are comparative but a bit cheaper here, and residents will have nearly $36,000 to work with after basic expenses.
San Antonio
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $17,712
- Annual groceries: $5,213
- Annual healthcare: $5,598
- Annual utilities: $4,317
- Annual transportation costs: $7,246
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $921
- Total expenses: $41,008
- Income leftover after expenses: $37,081
In San Antonio, about 500 miles south of Oklahoma City, residents keep more than $37,000 a year in their pockets after meeting all expenses. The bottom line, of course, is helped by the lack of state income taxes in Texas.
El Paso, Texas
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $18,459
- Annual groceries: $5,247
- Annual healthcare: $5,634
- Annual utilities: $4,417
- Annual transportation costs: $5,821
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $826
- Total expenses: $40,404
- Income leftover after expenses: $37,685
El Paso has some of the highest net pay after taxes and one of the lower annual rent costs on this list. Other expenses are lower than in most cities, as well, leaving people more than $37,000 to work with.
Memphis, Tennessee
- Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089
- Annual rent: $15,494
- Annual groceries: $5,321
- Annual healthcare: $5,663
- Annual utilities: $4,381
- Annual transportation costs: $6,968
- Annual miscellaneous costs: $866
- Total expenses: $38,692
- Income leftover after expenses: $39,397
If you’re a fan of the blues, you’re in luck. Memphis is not only home to some of the world’s best music, but it’s also the No. 1 city on the list when it comes to affordability for a $100,000 earner. It is among the lowest in basic expenses and leaves the most income after expenses — nearly $40,000.
In order to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates sourced a number of factors, including [1] the most populated cities as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, [2] Grocery cost of living index, [3] Healthcare cost of living index, [4] Utilities cost of living index, [5] Transportation cost of living index, [6] Miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and using the [7] national average expenditure costs for each expenditure category for all individuals, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average annual expenditure costs were calculated. The [8] average rental cost was sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index and added to the annual expenses to find the total cost of expenses for each city. Using in-house calculations for each city, the take-home pay after taxes was calculated, and by removing the annual total cost for expenses, a leftover or take-home pay was found, showing how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the top 50 major cities in the United States. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 5, 2024.
