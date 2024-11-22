News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Far a $100K Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

November 22, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

What seems like a high salary on paper — $100,000 — might not look quite so huge once you see how much income taxes and basic expenses cost in some of America’s largest cities. Some states take a bigger bite in taxes, while others don’t even apply an income tax, making that same number vary widely, depending on where you live.

Find Out: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

GOBankingRates sourced data on basic expenses, population, rental costs and more to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in these U.S. cities.

Graduation hat on coins money on white background. stock photo

Most Expensive Cities

  • The top 10 most expensive cities are: New York; San Francisco; San Jose, California; San Diego; Boston; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Washington; Miami, and Long Beach, California.
  • Unsurprisingly, cities on the U.S. coasts have the highest costs of living.
  • New York and San Francisco are the only two cities that leave you in the red.
  • Of the nine California cities on the list, six of them are in the top 10 most expensive.

Check Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Read Next: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

High angle view of unrecognizable mature man placing USA Dollar bills into wallet stock photo

Least Expensive Cities

  • The top 10 least expensive cities are Memphis, Tennessee; El Paso, Texas; San Antonio; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; Houston; Tucson, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida, and Indianapolis.
  • Memphis took the No. 1 spot as the least expensive city on this list.
  • Oklahoma and Texas have five of the 10 least expensive cities.
  • Wichita has the cheapest rent.
  • Minneapolis has the cheapest healthcare costs.

Explore More: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Staten Island Ferry approaching New York City skyline

New York

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $69,696 
  • Annual rent: $43,718
  • Annual groceries: $6,650
  • Annual healthcare: $7,465
  • Annual utilities: $6,846
  • Annual transportation costs: $9,485
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,741
  • Total expenses: $75,905
  • Income leftover after expenses: -$6,209

New York holds onto its reputation as a high-cost city, taking the No. 1 most expensive spot on this list. Rent, healthcare, utilities and total expenses all are the highest on the list, as well, leaving average residents of the Big Apple a bit more than $6,200 in the red at the end of the year.

Financial district of San Francisco at sunrise.

San Francisco

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $41,764
  • Annual groceries: $6,650
  • Annual healthcare: $6,722
  • Annual utilities: $4,435
  • Annual transportation costs: $11,272
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,477
  • Total expenses: $73,320
  • Income leftover after expenses: -$1,342

San Francisco has the second-highest rental cost on the list, but that’s not the only expense that’s above average. The city also has the second-highest cost for transportation, and even miscellaneous costs are steep here. Residents are in the red by more than $1,300 here after taxes and expenses.

Aerial view of City Hall and downtown San Jose, California.

San Jose, California

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $38,462
  • Annual groceries: $6,484
  • Annual healthcare: $6,300
  • Annual utilities: $4,403
  • Annual transportation costs: $10,834
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $2,331
  • Total expenses: $68,815
  • Income leftover after expenses: $3,163

San Jose’s proximity to Silicon Valley makes it one of the most expensive cities on the list, as well, leaving a meager $3,163 left over after expenses. Not only are obvious expenses high, like rent and transportation, but even miscellaneous costs are among the highest on this list.

Aerial view of boats and downtown San Diego.

San Diego

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $38,200
  • Annual groceries: $6,256
  • Annual healthcare: $5,207
  • Annual utilities: $4,676
  • Annual transportation costs: $10,702
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,563
  • Total expenses: $66,604
  • Income leftover after expenses: $5,374

It’s a good thing San Diego has some of the best weather in the country because expenses here take a pretty big chunk of that $100,000 paycheck. Rent is the biggest culprit here, at more than $38,000 per year. Transportation follows behind at a whopping nearly $11,000. However, healthcare costs are a bit lower than in other cities.

Be Aware: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States

Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

Boston

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,529  
  • Annual rent: $37,486
  • Annual groceries: $6,353
  • Annual healthcare: $5,247
  • Annual utilities: $5,313
  • Annual transportation costs: $10,980
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,522
  • Total expenses: $66,901
  • Income leftover after expenses: $6,628

In Boston, residents will come away with less than $7,000 after expenses. Rent is among the highest on the list here, as are groceries and transportation.

Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

Oakland, California

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $31,497
  • Annual groceries: $6,347
  • Annual healthcare: $6,833
  • Annual utilities: $4,108
  • Annual transportation costs: $11,022
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,973
  • Total expenses: $61,779
  • Income leftover after expenses: $10,199

Oakland is the sixth most expensive city on this list, with housing and transportation taking a sizable chunk of income. Residents here are left with a bit more than $10,000 after expenses.

Aerial view of the business district in Downtown of Los Angeles in background from Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Los Angeles

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $34,941
  • Annual groceries: $5,937
  • Annual healthcare: $5,265
  • Annual utilities: $4,262
  • Annual transportation costs: $9,298
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632
  • Total expenses: $61,335
  • Income leftover after expenses: $10,643

While people have a little bit more net pay to work with in Los Angeles than in New York, expenses are almost as high. While average rent here is not the highest on the list, it is in the top 10 most expensive cities for rent on this list.

Washington, DC

Washington

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,366 
  • Annual rent: $30,094
  • Annual groceries: $6,507
  • Annual healthcare: $5,587
  • Annual utilities: $4,822
  • Annual transportation costs: $12,232
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,533
  • Total expenses: $60,774
  • Income leftover after expenses: $11,592

It’s expensive to live in the nation’s capital, where you’ll pay among the highest prices in the nation for utilities, rent and groceries. What’s more, residents are left with not quite $12,000 after expenses.

For You: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Hotels lining the beaches of South Florida, USA, just north of downtown Miami shot from an altitude of about 400 feet.

Miami

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $37,248
  • Annual groceries: $6,119
  • Annual healthcare: $6,084
  • Annual utilities: $4,344
  • Annual transportation costs: $6,968
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,200
  • Total expenses: $61,963
  • Income leftover after expenses: $16,126

Floridians benefit from having no state income tax. However, even with that tax break, Miami residents only have about $16,000 left for the year after meeting basic expenses.

California-Long-Beach

Long Beach, California

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978   
  • Annual rent: $26,918
  • Annual groceries: $5,811
  • Annual healthcare: $5,072
  • Annual utilities: $4,417
  • Annual transportation costs: $9,277
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,632
  • Total expenses: $53,126
  • Income leftover after expenses: $18,852

This port city carries many similarly high expenses as its neighbor Los Angeles, including high state income taxes and rents. These costs drag the city down into the bottom 10 when it comes to leftover income.

Downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento, California

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $25,849
  • Annual groceries: $5,977
  • Annual healthcare: $6,084
  • Annual utilities: $4,476
  • Annual transportation costs: $8,950
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,283
  • Total expenses: $52,619
  • Income leftover after expenses: $19,359

Although Sacramento is cheaper than the previous California cities on this list, high state taxes take a bite out of the paychecks of employees who earn $100,000. Rent and healthcare costs leave Sacramento residents with less than $20,000 after basic expenses.

Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Denver

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298 
  • Annual rent: $24,613.93 
  • Annual groceries: $5,811.36 
  • Annual healthcare: $4,908.15 
  • Annual utilities: $4,376.14 
  • Annual transportation costs: $10,583.99 
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,287.48 
  • Total expenses: $51,581.05 
  • Income leftover after expenses: $22,716.95 

Affordable healthcare and utilities help Denver residents keep more than $22,000 in their pockets at the end of the year. Denver’s popularity as a tourist town probably accounts for the otherwise higher cost of rent and transportation.

Check Out: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Chicago

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,259 
  • Annual rent: $24,538
  • Annual groceries: $5,543
  • Annual healthcare: $5,148
  • Annual utilities: $4,221
  • Annual transportation costs: $9,722
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,067
  • Total expenses: $50,239
  • Income leftover after expenses: $23,020

Rent and transportation costs hit Chicago residents hard, but lower-than-average utility expenses help.

Portland-Oregon

Portland, Oregon

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,555 
  • Annual rent: $21,653
  • Annual groceries: $5,914
  • Annual healthcare: $5,300
  • Annual utilities: $3,635
  • Annual transportation costs: $9,743
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,288
  • Total expenses: $47,533
  • Income leftover after expenses: $23,022

Like their neighbors to the north, residents of Portland don’t have to worry as much about the costs of turning on the heat on chilly winter nights. Rent is not as high as some other cities, either, but altogether the costs only leave Portland residents with around $23,000.

Virginia Beach’s coastal skyline with hotels and condominium towers, and with the Virginia Beach coastline and people in the foreground.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,110 
  • Annual rent: $22,720
  • Annual groceries: $5,720
  • Annual healthcare: $6,154
  • Annual utilities: $4,417
  • Annual transportation costs: $9,791
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,057
  • Total expenses: $49,860
  • Income leftover after expenses: $23,250

Healthcare costs in Virginia Beach are the fifth highest in the study. Annual utilities are not as high as others, however, leaving residents with over $23,000 after basic expenses.

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Seattle

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $27,196
  • Annual groceries: $6,199
  • Annual healthcare: $5,160
  • Annual utilities: $3,130
  • Annual transportation costs: $10,480
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,595
  • Total expenses: $53,759
  • Income leftover after expenses: $24,330

Washington has no state income tax, which helps with Seattle’s otherwise high cost of living. So does the price of utilities — the lowest in the study. However, its other expenses are fairly high, leaving only a bit more than $24,000 in people’s pockets afterward.

Read More: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In

Northeast Bakersfield, California, exhibits fall colors even in the semitropic region.

Bakersfield, California

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $22,665
  • Annual groceries: $5,646
  • Annual healthcare: $5,359
  • Annual utilities: $5,081
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,733
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,007
  • Total expenses: $47,491
  • Income leftover after expenses: $24,487

Bakersfield is one of nine California cities on the list, but it is markedly cheaper than many of the state’s more northern cities. In Bakersfield, residents end up with more than twice as much cash left over than in Los Angeles after basic expenses.

Downtown Fresno, California.

Fresno, California

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $22,325
  • Annual groceries: $5,657
  • Annual healthcare: $5,446
  • Annual utilities: $5,113
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,663
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,046
  • Total expenses: $47,251
  • Income leftover after expenses: $24,727

Fresno, the final California city on this list, has expenses that are nearly identical to Bakersfield, though Fresno residents come away with a few hundred dollars more after basic expenses.

High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Atlanta

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,977 
  • Annual rent: $23,641
  • Annual groceries: $5,635
  • Annual healthcare: $5,780
  • Annual utilities: $4,713
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,190
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,143
  • Total expenses: $48,102
  • Income leftover after expenses: $24,875

In Atlanta, the cost of living falls just about in the middle of the most expensive and least expensive cities, netting its residents almost $25,000 after basic expenses, which goes a lot further here than in places like the West and East Coasts.

Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,978 
  • Annual rent: $22,271
  • Annual groceries: $5,657
  • Annual healthcare: $5,558
  • Annual utilities: $4,472
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,670
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,034
  • Total expenses: $46,662
  • Income leftover after expenses: $25,316

Charlotte has about average expenses across the board. Annual rent is a bit lower than other cities, helping to keep annual total expenses at less than $50,000.

For You: How I Went From Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,095
  • Annual rent: $20,328
  • Annual groceries: $5,846
  • Annual healthcare: $5,973
  • Annual utilities: $4,899
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,615
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,052
  • Total expenses: $45,713
  • Income leftover after expenses: $25,382

The City of Brotherly Love isn’t very friendly when it comes to most expenses. However, housing costs here are almost 25% less than the national average.

Tampa-Florida

Tampa, Florida

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089  
  • Annual rent: $26,629
  • Annual groceries: $5,994
  • Annual healthcare: $5,868
  • Annual utilities: $4,381
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,281
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,051
  • Total expenses: $51,204
  • Income leftover after expenses: $26,885

Tampa has equally good weather as Miami, but a cheaper cost of living. Here, with slightly cheaper expenses, residents keep around $10,000 more than in Miami after basic expenses.

View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

Baltimore

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $70,604 
  • Annual rent: $19,870
  • Annual groceries: $5,589
  • Annual healthcare: $4,949
  • Annual utilities: $4,881
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,489
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $934
  • Total expenses: $43,713
  • Income leftover after expenses: $26,891

Baltimore’s expenses aren’t outrageous. Still, its residents are taking home the second least in net pay due to high state taxes. They still have about $27,000 to work with after basic expenses, though.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,298 
  • Annual rent: $21,949
  • Annual groceries: $5,612
  • Annual healthcare: $4,832
  • Annual utilities: $4,203
  • Annual transportation costs: $9,221
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,113
  • Total expenses: $46,930
  • Income leftover after expenses: $27,368

For people who love the mountains and snow but find Denver to be a bit pricey, Colorado Springs to the south is a great option. You’ll save about $3,000 a year in rent and cut costs on groceries, healthcare and transportation if you choose Colorado Springs instead of Denver.

Discover More: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?

Aerial View of Minneapolis and the Mississippi river in summer.

Minneapolis

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,665 
  • Annual rent: $18,762
  • Annual groceries: $5,771
  • Annual healthcare: $4,434
  • Annual utilities: $4,535
  • Annual transportation costs: $10,055
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,082
  • Total expenses: $44,640
  • Income leftover after expenses: $28,025

Minneapolis is the first city on the list where rent drops below $19,000 per year. Though annual healthcare and utilities are low, transportation is fairly steep here. Still, residents take home more than $28,000 after basic expenses.

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,997 
  • Annual rent: $20,575
  • Annual groceries:  $5,737
  • Annual healthcare: $5,546
  • Annual utilities: $4,508
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,629
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,068
  • Total expenses: $45,062
  • Income leftover after expenses: $28,935

A $100,000 salary in Raleigh will net you almost $74,000 a year after taxes. With low utility costs, North Carolina’s capital is a cheaper option in the state than Charlotte, which landed at No. 20 in the study.

Omaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground.

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $72,938 
  • Annual rent: $15,826
  • Annual groceries: $5,509
  • Annual healthcare: $6,692
  • Annual utilities: $4,485 
  • Annual transportation costs: $9,193
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $916
  • Total expenses: $42,622
  • Income leftover after expenses: $30,316

Billionaire Warren Buffett calls Omaha home, but it doesn’t take a billion dollars to live there — or even $100,000. Omaha has decently low annual rent, and residents pocket over $30,000 after basic expenses.

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Phoenix

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935 
  • Annual rent: $21,497
  • Annual groceries: $5,549
  • Annual healthcare: $5,411
  • Annual utilities: $4,631
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,350
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140
  • Total expenses: $45,579
  • Income leftover after expenses: $30,356

The fifth-most populated city in the U.S., Phoenix ranks in the middle of the pack in most categories when it comes to annual expenses. However, you do end up with a bit more than $30,000 after expenses.

Learn More: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unpopular With Baby Boomers: Here’s Why

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $22,203
  • Annual groceries: $5,515
  • Annual healthcare: $5,944
  • Annual utilities: $4,508
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,364
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,303
  • Total expenses: $46,836
  • Income leftover after expenses: $31,253

Austin’s expenses are slightly higher than in Dallas. The lack of state tax in Texas keeps Austin from being outrageously expensive. Residents will have about $31,000 left after paying monthly expenses.

View from top floor of a high rise in Mesa Arizona.

Mesa, Arizona

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935 
  • Annual rent: $20,690
  • Annual groceries: $5,543
  • Annual healthcare: $5,411
  • Annual utilities: $4,554
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,330
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,140
  • Total expenses: $44,667
  • Income leftover after expenses: $31,268

If you want to live in a smaller Arizona city than Phoenix, try the suburb of Mesa. Annual costs are a couple of grand cheaper, but it has about 503,000 residents compared to 1.6 million.

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

Columbus, Ohio

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,445 
  • Annual rent: $17,655
  • Annual groceries: $5,635
  • Annual healthcare: $5,236
  • Annual utilities: $4,645
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,476
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $922
  • Total expenses: $41,567
  • Income leftover after expenses: $31,878

Columbus offers low costs in several categories, with the Ohio capital having grocery, healthcare, transportation and rent costs on the lower end of other cities.

Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground.

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $21,538
  • Annual groceries: $5,572
  • Annual healthcare: $5,809
  • Annual utilities: $4,572
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,594
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024
  • Total expenses: $46,109
  • Income leftover after expenses: $31,980

Toss a coin to decide whether you want to live in Dallas or Fort Worth. Separated by about 35 miles, the two Texas locations offer residents just about the same bottom line, with Fort Worth being just a tad more expensive.

Find Out: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

Arlington, Texas

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $21,546
  • Annual groceries: $5,595
  • Annual healthcare: $5,809
  • Annual utilities: $4,549
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,545
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,024
  • Total expenses: $46,068
  • Income leftover after expenses: $32,021

Arlington is one of seven Texas cities on this list, and one of the more affordable, too. You’ll keep more than $78,000 in net pay and have over $32,000 left after your basic expenses are paid.

LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

Las Vegas

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $21,322
  • Annual groceries: $5,834
  • Annual healthcare: $5,441
  • Annual utilities: $4,667
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,629
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,116
  • Total expenses: $46,008
  • Income leftover after expenses: $32,081

Nevada is another state without income tax, which helps lower the costs in the state — which are already fairly decent, compared to others. Rent is among the lowest on the list, as is healthcare, and residents come away with over $32,000 after expenses.

Dallas Texas skyline

Dallas

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $20,749
  • Annual groceries: $5,652
  • Annual healthcare: $5,739
  • Annual utilities: $4,549
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,496
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $1,011
  • Total expenses: $45,196
  • Income leftover after expenses: $32,893

Residents of Dallas enjoy a decent amount of leftover income thanks to the lack of Texas state income tax. They have almost $33,000 left after expenses to save, invest or spend each year.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,147 
  • Annual rent: $18,381
  • Annual groceries: $5,475
  • Annual healthcare: $4,668
  • Annual utilities: $4,422
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,225
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $928
  • Total expenses: $41,099
  • Income leftover after expenses: $33,048

Albuquerque fits the bill when it comes to affordable rent and transportation, but it’s the best when it comes to healthcare. The cost of healthcare is the second lowest in the study, helping residents to live comfortably in this big city.

Read Next: I Rent Out a Home on Airbnb: Here’s How Much Profit I Actually Bring In

Louisville, Kentucky, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,523 
  • Annual rent: $15,968
  • Annual groceries: $5,532
  • Annual healthcare: $5,546
  • Annual utilities: $4,221
  • Annual transportation costs: $6,279
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $906
  • Total expenses: $38,453
  • Income leftover after expenses: $33,070

Miscellaneous expenses are among the lowest in Louisville, as are rent and utilities — but Louisville residents’ income leftover after expenses is negatively impacted by state taxes. Still, residents take home over $33,000 after basic expenses.

Detroit Woodward Ave.

Detroit

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $71,872 
  • Annual rent: $15,684 
  • Annual groceries: $5,076
  • Annual healthcare: $4,785
  • Annual utilities: $4,080
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,928
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $926
  • Total expenses: $38,480
  • Income leftover after expenses: $33,392

The Motor City is another city on the cheaper side, especially groceries, which are the cheapest on this list, as well as healthcare and rent. Residents end up with more than $33,000 leftover after expenses.

The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

Milwaukee

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,208 
  • Annual rent: $15,207
  • Annual groceries: $5,298
  • Annual healthcare: $5,452
  • Annual utilities: $4,604
  • Annual transportation costs: $8,338
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $888
  • Total expenses: $39,787
  • Income leftover after expenses: $33,421

The legendary home of brats, beer and cheese also has the fourth-lowest rent on the list. Despite taxes that leave you with around $73,000 in take-home pay from a $100,000 salary, low expenses will leave Milwaukee residents with more than $33,000 per year once all the bills are paid.

unique view of downtown.

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,255 
  • Annual rent: $16,333
  • Annual groceries: $5,521
  • Annual healthcare: $5,985
  • Annual utilities: $4,613
  • Annual transportation costs: $6,412
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $892
  • Total expenses: $39,755
  • Income leftover after expenses: $33,500

Kansas City residents earning $100,000 keep more than $33,500 of their pay after taxes and expenses. The bottom line is helped by the prices of rent and transportation, which are among the 10 most affordable in their categories.

For You: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indianapolis

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,366 
  • Annual rent: $16,325
  • Annual groceries: $5,338
  • Annual healthcare: $5,868
  • Annual utilities: $4,103
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,170
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $865
  • Total expenses: $39,668
  • Income leftover after expenses: $33,698

Indianapolis residents will feel less of a sting in the cost of rent here, which is in the bottom 10 cheapest cities. And they’ll keep close to $34,000 after average expenses.

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $19,962
  • Annual groceries: $5,657
  • Annual healthcare: $5,862
  • Annual utilities: $4,676
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,204
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $966
  • Total expenses: $44,327
  • Income leftover after expenses: $33,762

The cost of rent in Jacksonville is almost half of what it is in Miami, helping Jacksonville residents pocket almost $34,000 at the end of a year.

11716, Cities, Horizontal, Tucson - Arizona, US, USA, United States, america

Tucson, Arizona

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $75,935 
  • Annual rent: $18,307 
  • Annual groceries: $5,446
  • Annual healthcare: $4,996
  • Annual utilities: $4,522
  • Annual transportation costs: $6,857
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $979
  • Total expenses: $41,107
  • Income leftover after expenses: $34,828

If you want to live in Arizona and your job will allow you to park your laptop anywhere, pick Tucson, which is the No. 8 most affordable city on this list. Your leftover income after basic expenses adds up to nearly $35,000.

Houston is the most populous city in the U.

Houston

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $19,215.67 
  • Annual groceries: $5,594.64 
  • Annual healthcare: $5,563.35 
  • Annual utilities: $4,389.79 
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,364.29 
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $977.72 
  • Total expenses: $43,105.46 
  • Income leftover after expenses: $34,983.54 

Houston is one of the cities on this list with the highest net pay, around $78,000. Houston’s expenses are not quite as pricey as other cities, leaving residents with almost $35,000 leftover after expenses.

Check Out: 7 Most Profitable Small Business Ideas for 2024

Wichita, Kansas, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

Wichita, Kansas

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $73,174 
  • Annual rent: $12,453
  • Annual groceries: $5,418
  • Annual healthcare: $6,020
  • Annual utilities: $4,708
  • Annual transportation costs: $8,247
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $835
  • Total expenses: $37,682
  • Income leftover after expenses: $35,492

You can’t go wrong in Wichita, where all expenses are on the lower side. Not only do you take home over $73,000 in net pay, you’ll be left with over $35,000 a year after expenses.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

Oklahoma City

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534 
  • Annual rent: $15,189
  • Annual groceries: $5,401
  • Annual healthcare: $6,213
  • Annual utilities: $4,417
  • Annual transportation costs: $6,843
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $863
  • Total expenses: $38,925
  • Income leftover after expenses: $35,609

Oklahoma City’s healthcare costs rank among the highest in the study, but annual expenses total less than $40,000 for the year. It’s the second cheapest city on the list for rent.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline on the Arkansas River at dusk.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $74,534 
  • Annual rent: $15,144
  • Annual groceries: $5,412
  • Annual healthcare: $6,049
  • Annual utilities: $4,349
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,024
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $861
  • Total expenses: $38,838
  • Income leftover after expenses: $35,696

Tulsa is a slightly better option than Oklahoma City to live in to stretch your money. Costs are comparative but a bit cheaper here, and residents will have nearly $36,000 to work with after basic expenses.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $17,712
  • Annual groceries: $5,213
  • Annual healthcare: $5,598
  • Annual utilities: $4,317
  • Annual transportation costs: $7,246
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $921
  • Total expenses: $41,008
  • Income leftover after expenses: $37,081

In San Antonio, about 500 miles south of Oklahoma City, residents keep more than $37,000 a year in their pockets after meeting all expenses. The bottom line, of course, is helped by the lack of state income taxes in Texas.

Explore More: How To Earn $750 a Week in Passive Income

El Paso is a city in and the county seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States , and lies in West Texas.

El Paso, Texas

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $18,459
  • Annual groceries: $5,247
  • Annual healthcare: $5,634
  • Annual utilities: $4,417
  • Annual transportation costs: $5,821
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $826
  • Total expenses: $40,404
  • Income leftover after expenses: $37,685

El Paso has some of the highest net pay after taxes and one of the lower annual rent costs on this list. Other expenses are lower than in most cities, as well, leaving people more than $37,000 to work with.

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Net annual pay after income taxes: $78,089 
  • Annual rent: $15,494
  • Annual groceries: $5,321
  • Annual healthcare: $5,663
  • Annual utilities: $4,381
  • Annual transportation costs: $6,968
  • Annual miscellaneous costs: $866
  • Total expenses: $38,692
  • Income leftover after expenses: $39,397

If you’re a fan of the blues, you’re in luck. Memphis is not only home to some of the world’s best music, but it’s also the No. 1 city on the list when it comes to affordability for a $100,000 earner. It is among the lowest in basic expenses and leaves the most income after expenses — nearly $40,000.

In order to find how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the 50 most populated cities in the United States, GOBankingRates sourced a number of factors, including [1] the most populated cities as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, [2] Grocery cost of living index, [3] Healthcare cost of living index, [4] Utilities cost of living index, [5] Transportation cost of living index, [6] Miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and using the [7] national average expenditure costs for each expenditure category for all individuals, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average annual expenditure costs were calculated. The [8] average rental cost was sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index and added to the annual expenses to find the total cost of expenses for each city. Using in-house calculations for each city, the take-home pay after taxes was calculated, and by removing the annual total cost for expenses, a leftover or take-home pay was found, showing how far a salary of $100,000 goes in the top 50 major cities in the United States. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 5, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Far a $100K Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.