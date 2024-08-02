How Do Retirees Make Money?

Retirement is a time when individuals finally have the opportunity to devote their lives to leisure. However, it also means transitioning from a steady paycheck to a fixed income, which can be challenging. And you may need to find ways to sustain your lifestyle. Retirees can use different strategies to generate income, ranging from traditional methods like Social Security and retirement savings withdrawals, to more innovative approaches like part-time work or even turning your hobby into a profitable venture.

If you need help building a retirement plan that you’re confident can support you, consider reaching out to a financial advisor.

Common Ways Retirees Make Money in Retirement

Retirees often rely on a combination of income sources to fund their retirement, which offers more financial security and flexibility than trying to rely on a single source. Here are eight common income streams retirees rely on in retirement:

Social Security: This is one of the most common income sources for retirees, offering a steady monthly payment based on previous earnings and the age at which benefits are claimed. Retirees can start receiving Social Security benefits as early as age 62, but delaying until full retirement age or later can result in higher monthly payments.

This is one of the most common income sources for retirees, offering a steady monthly payment based on previous earnings and the age at which benefits are claimed. Retirees can start receiving Social Security benefits as early as age 62, but delaying until full retirement age or later can result in higher monthly payments. Retirement fund withdrawals: Withdrawals from retirement accounts, such as 401(k)s and IRAs, are another primary income source. You’ll want to carefully manage withdrawals to ensure your savings last throughout your retirement years, considering factors like required minimum distributions (RMDs) and tax implications.

Withdrawals from retirement accounts, such as 401(k)s and IRAs, are another primary income source. You’ll want to carefully manage withdrawals to ensure your savings last throughout your retirement years, considering factors like required minimum distributions (RMDs) and tax implications. Rental income: Owning a rental property can also provide a reliable income stream. By leasing out residential or even commercial properties, retirees can generate consistent cash flow and benefit from property appreciation over time. However, managing rental properties can be demanding and may require hiring a property manager, especially if you want to focus on enjoying your retirement and not managing your property.

Owning a rental property can also provide a reliable income stream. By leasing out residential or even commercial properties, retirees can generate consistent cash flow and benefit from property appreciation over time. However, managing rental properties can be demanding and may require hiring a property manager, especially if you want to focus on enjoying your retirement and not managing your property. CDs (certificates of deposit): CDs are low-risk investments that offer fixed interest rates over a specified term. Retirees can use CDs to earn interest income while preserving their principal investment. However, just be aware of the potential for lower returns compared to other investment options.

CDs are low-risk investments that offer fixed interest rates over a specified term. Retirees can use CDs to earn interest income while preserving their principal investment. However, just be aware of the potential for lower returns compared to other investment options. Annuities: These are insurance products that provide a guaranteed income stream for either life or a specified period. You can purchase annuities with a lump sum or through periodic payments. This strategy can offer financial stability and protection against longevity risk.

These are insurance products that provide a guaranteed income stream for either life or a specified period. You can purchase annuities with a lump sum or through periodic payments. This strategy can offer financial stability and protection against longevity risk. Bond funds: Investing in bond funds can offer retirees regular interest payments and potential capital appreciation. Bonds are generally less volatile than stocks, making them a suitable choice for risk-averse retirees seeking income and portfolio diversification.

Investing in bond funds can offer retirees regular interest payments and potential capital appreciation. Bonds are generally less volatile than stocks, making them a suitable choice for risk-averse retirees seeking income and portfolio diversification. Dividend stocks: Dividend-paying stocks offer retirees the opportunity to earn regular income while benefiting from potential stock price appreciation. By investing in companies with a history of stable or growing dividends, you can supplement your income and maintain purchasing power over time.

Dividend-paying stocks offer retirees the opportunity to earn regular income while benefiting from potential stock price appreciation. By investing in companies with a history of stable or growing dividends, you can supplement your income and maintain purchasing power over time. Part-time job or side business: Many retirees choose to work part-time or start a side business to stay active and supplement their income. This option allows you to pursue your passions, explore new opportunities, and maintain a sense of purpose while still earning extra money.

Turning a Hobby into a Side Business

With more free time and a wealth of experience, retirees have the opportunity to explore entrepreneurial endeavors that align with their interests. Plus, by turning a beloved hobby into a side business, you gain the added benefit of enjoying financial rewards while staying engaged and fulfilled. Here are four general benefits of turning a hobby into a side business:

Low to no upfront investment required: Many hobbies can be turned into businesses with minimal initial costs. For example, maybe you enjoy baking, so you start selling homemade goods at the local farmer’s market, which only requires a little investment in ingredients and baking equipment. The low cost of entry allows you to test your business ideas without much financial risk.

Many hobbies can be turned into businesses with minimal initial costs. For example, maybe you enjoy baking, so you start selling homemade goods at the local farmer’s market, which only requires a little investment in ingredients and baking equipment. The low cost of entry allows you to test your business ideas without much financial risk. Ability to start small: Retirees can gradually build their side business, starting on a small scale and expanding as they gain confidence and experience. For example, a retiree interested in photography can begin by offering their services to friends and family before branching out to a broader clientele. This approach reduces pressure and allows you to grow your businesses at a comfortable pace, doing as much, or as little, as you like.

Retirees can gradually build their side business, starting on a small scale and expanding as they gain confidence and experience. For example, a retiree interested in photography can begin by offering their services to friends and family before branching out to a broader clientele. This approach reduces pressure and allows you to grow your businesses at a comfortable pace, doing as much, or as little, as you like. Able to work from home: Many hobbies can be pursued from the comfort of home, eliminating the need for a physical storefront or office space. This convenience can significantly reduce overhead costs and allow you to balance work with your leisure activities.

Many hobbies can be pursued from the comfort of home, eliminating the need for a physical storefront or office space. This convenience can significantly reduce overhead costs and allow you to balance work with your leisure activities. Flexibility: Starting a side business allows you to set your own schedule and work on your terms. You can work as much or as little as you like, ensuring your business aligns with your desired lifestyle and goals.

Bottom Line

By combining various income sources, such as Social Security, retirement fund withdrawals, rental income and side businesses, you can create a diversified financial strategy that meets your needs. Turning hobbies into profitable ventures provides an enjoyable and rewarding way to supplement retirement income while still staying engaged and active, too.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you create a personalized retirement plan that takes into account your ideal lifestyle. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

It's always a good idea to know whether you're saving enough for retirement, and SmartAsset's retirement calculator can help you determine how much you need to save.

Whether you're investing for retirement or a large expense such as a vacation, you want to calculate the possibilities for how your money can grow. Our investment calculator makes it easy for retail investors to forecast the size of a future portfolio. Investors adjusting your rates of return, investment timeframe and amount invested, to predict returns.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Dobrila Vignjevic, ©iStock.com/shapecharge, ©iStock.com/andreswd

The post How Do Retirees Make Money? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.