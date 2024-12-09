How Is Coca-Cola's Stock Performance Compared to Beverage Stocks?

The Coca-Cola Company (KO), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a prominent global beverage producer boasting a market cap of $269.4 billion. It offers a diverse portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages, including sodas, energy drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, teas, coffees, and dairy drinks. Known for its strong brand equity, effective marketing, and focus on research and innovation, Coca-Cola has established a significant market share in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, competing vigorously with rivals like PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP).

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and Coca-Cola fits right into that category. Its market cap is above the given threshold, indicating its significant size, stability, and impact on the beverage industry. The company, a leading force in sodas and energy drinks, is expanding into healthier options like coffee and sports drinks. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, it strengthens its connection with consumers. Additionally, its robust brand equity enables it to sustain pricing power, even amid market volatility.

KO stock is trading 15% below its 52-week high of $73.53, achieved recently on Sept. 4. However, shares of Coca-Cola have dropped 12.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG) 6.6% decline over the same time frame.

However, over the longer term, KO is up 6.1% on a YTD basis, and the stock has soared 6.7% over the past 52 weeks. By contrast, the FTXG is down marginally in 2024 and has surged marginally over the past year.

To confirm the bullish price trend, KO has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-October and under its 200-day moving average since late November.

Economic pressures and a decline in convenience store traffic have further contributed to reduced KO’s demand. Coca-Cola's European market is struggling with weak consumer demand, which has affected bottling operations, prompting its Euro-Pacific partners to reduce their sales forecast.

On Oct. 30, KO shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS grew 4.1% year over year to $0.77. The company’s adjusted revenue stood at $11.9 billion, up marginally year over year.

To emphasize the stock’s outperformance this year, Coca-Cola’s top rival, PepsiCo, is underperforming – not just KO but the broader market. PepsiCo stock declined 5.8% over the past 52 weeks and dipped 7.1% on a YTD basis.

Analysts hold a strongly optimistic view of the stock’s potential. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $74.38 is a premium of 19% to current price levels.

