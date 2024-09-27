How Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Front Yard Could Affect the Race Between Harris and Trump

The 2024 presidential race is well underway and is slated to be one of the most razor-thin presidential elections in U.S. history.

As of Sept. 26, 2024, The New York Times’ election 2024 poll tracker indicated a national polling average of 49% for Vice President Kamala Harris and 46% for former President Donald Trump. At present, Harris and Trump are virtually tied in the polls with no clear leader, considering margin of error.

Warren Buffett, the “Oracle of Omaha” and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has an estimated net worth of over $143 billion. This makes him the sixth-richest person on the planet, so people pay attention to his candidate picks, especially during presidential election years.

Will Buffett Display a Dot Sign on His Front Lawn?

The Wall Street Journal explained that Buffett lives in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, where one critical electoral vote will be awarded to either candidate after the November election.

Jason Brown, a nearby neighbor who lives just a few blocks from Buffett, is the person behind what are known as blue-dot signs. They’re an understated way to show your political support for the Democratic candidate without verbal political discourse.

Many neighbors have their eyes on Buffett’s front yard to see whether he’ll display the famous blue-dot sign, signifying his support for Harris in the 2024 presidential race, or whether he’ll display a red-dot sign or something to signify his support for Trump.

Buffett famously supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in previous election years, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll show his support for the democratic ticket this time around.

Nebraska has historically been a red state when it comes to the Electoral College. In fact, the state itself hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964. However, the 2nd Congressional District has its own electoral vote separate from Nebraska’s electoral votes. The district tends to be more politically independent than the rest of the state, and its one critical electoral vote could potentially mean the difference between a Harris or Trump victory in November.

So Buffett’s support one way or the other could sway voters in the district and potentially affect the outcome of the presidential election.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Front Yard Could Affect the Race Between Harris and Trump

