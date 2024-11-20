News & Insights

Houston American Energy Appoints Stephen Hartzell as Acting CFO

November 20, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Houston American Energy Corp. has appointed Stephen Hartzell as its Acting CFO, bringing his extensive experience in geology and leadership roles to the company. Hartzell, who is also the Chairman of the Board and involved in multiple committees, will serve without compensation, highlighting his dedication to the company’s growth and stability in the energy sector.

