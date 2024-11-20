Houston American Energy Appoints Stephen Hartzell as Acting CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Houston American Energy ( (HUSA) ).

Houston American Energy Corp. has appointed Stephen Hartzell as its Acting CFO, bringing his extensive experience in geology and leadership roles to the company. Hartzell, who is also the Chairman of the Board and involved in multiple committees, will serve without compensation, highlighting his dedication to the company’s growth and stability in the energy sector.

For detailed information about HUSA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.