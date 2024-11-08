Hotel Properties Limited Secures Concorde Sale Tender

Hotel Properties Limited (SG:H15) has released an update.

Hotel Properties Limited has secured the collective sale tender for Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall in Singapore through its subsidiary, Luxury Peak Pte Ltd, for S$821 million. The acquisition, which requires approval from the Strata Titles Boards, is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial metrics. This strategic move further consolidates HPL’s ownership and strengthens their portfolio in the region.

