Hostmore CEO Continues Monthly Share Purchase

Hostmore PLC has announced that its CEO, Julie McEwan, has committed to an extended period of buying company shares monthly from June to December 2024. These purchases are part of an irrevocable agreement with Numis Securities Limited, ensuring McEwan’s ongoing investment in the company amidst regulatory constraints. Monthly updates will be provided following the completion of each share purchase.

