Host Hotels reports Q3 EPS 12c, consensus 10c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.32B, consensus $1.3B. James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Host delivered comparable hotel Total RevPAR growth of 3.1% over the third quarter of 2023, driven by improvements in food and beverage revenues from group business. Comparable hotel RevPAR increased 0.8% for the quarter as a result of continued strong group demand and improving trends in Maui.”

