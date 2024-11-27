Horseshoe Metals Expands Copper-Gold Exploration Prospects

Horseshoe Metals Limited (AU:HOR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Horseshoe Metals Limited has expanded its Horseshoe Lights Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia, adding new high-grade copper and gold targets. The project area now includes the Fiddlers, Fiddlers East, and Fiddlers South prospects, with historic data revealing significant copper anomalies and high-grade gold intercepts. The company plans to evaluate these promising gold targets in December, aiming to bolster its regional copper and gold exploration footprint.
For further insights into AU:HOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.