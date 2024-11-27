News & Insights

Horseshoe Metals Expands Copper-Gold Exploration Prospects

November 27, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Horseshoe Metals Limited (AU:HOR) has released an update.

Horseshoe Metals Limited has expanded its Horseshoe Lights Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia, adding new high-grade copper and gold targets. The project area now includes the Fiddlers, Fiddlers East, and Fiddlers South prospects, with historic data revealing significant copper anomalies and high-grade gold intercepts. The company plans to evaluate these promising gold targets in December, aiming to bolster its regional copper and gold exploration footprint.

