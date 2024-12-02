News & Insights

Hornby Plc’s Major Holdings Surge to 81.34%

December 02, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Hornby plc (GB:HRN) has released an update.

Hornby Plc has announced a significant change in its major holdings, with Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited now controlling 81.34% of the company’s voting rights, up from 71.63%. This development follows the acquisition of assets from the merger of Aurora Investment Trust and Artemis Alpha Trust. Investors in Hornby Plc may find this shift in ownership noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future strategies.

