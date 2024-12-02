Hornby Plc’s Major Holdings Surge to 81.34%

Hornby plc (GB:HRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hornby Plc has announced a significant change in its major holdings, with Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited now controlling 81.34% of the company’s voting rights, up from 71.63%. This development follows the acquisition of assets from the merger of Aurora Investment Trust and Artemis Alpha Trust. Investors in Hornby Plc may find this shift in ownership noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future strategies.

For further insights into GB:HRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.