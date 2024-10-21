News & Insights

Hormel Foods initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

October 21, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Max Gumport initiated coverage of Hormel Foods (HRL) with an Underperform rating and $28 price target The firm is concerned by Hormel’s downward trend in ROIC and a valuation that “does not appear to reflect this reality,” the analyst tells investors.

Read More on HRL:

