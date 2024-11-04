News & Insights

Horizon Minerals Director Increases Stake in Company

November 04, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the securities holding of its director, Ashok Parekh, as he acquired 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects a continued interest from the company’s leadership in its stock, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

