Horizon Minerals Director Increases Stake in Company

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the securities holding of its director, Ashok Parekh, as he acquired 300,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects a continued interest from the company’s leadership in its stock, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

