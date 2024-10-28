Hope Bancorp Reports Strong Growth and Upcoming Merger

An announcement from Hope Bancorp ( (HOPE) ) is now available.

Hope Bancorp reported its third-quarter 2024 results with a net income of $24.2 million, highlighting a 2% annualized growth in loans receivable and an 11% increase in customer deposits. The bank’s capital ratios are the highest since 2016, showcasing strong financial health and positioning it well for future growth. Hope Bancorp is excited about its merger with Territorial Bancorp, which promises enhanced resources and services for customers.

