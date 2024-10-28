News & Insights

Stocks

Hope Bancorp Reports Strong Growth and Upcoming Merger

October 28, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Hope Bancorp ( (HOPE) ) is now available.

Hope Bancorp reported its third-quarter 2024 results with a net income of $24.2 million, highlighting a 2% annualized growth in loans receivable and an 11% increase in customer deposits. The bank’s capital ratios are the highest since 2016, showcasing strong financial health and positioning it well for future growth. Hope Bancorp is excited about its merger with Territorial Bancorp, which promises enhanced resources and services for customers.

See more data about HOPE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.