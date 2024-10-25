News & Insights

Stocks

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Wins Major New Contracts

October 25, 2024 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:1955) has released an update.

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. has secured significant new contracts worth approximately HKD616 million for street cleansing services and HKD26 million for security services. These contracts, set to begin in November 2024, mark a major step in the company’s growth and diversification strategy. Investors are advised to remain cautious as contract amounts may be adjusted.

For further insights into HK:1955 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.