Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Wins Major New Contracts

Hong Kong Johnson Holdings Co., Ltd. has secured significant new contracts worth approximately HKD616 million for street cleansing services and HKD26 million for security services. These contracts, set to begin in November 2024, mark a major step in the company’s growth and diversification strategy. Investors are advised to remain cautious as contract amounts may be adjusted.

