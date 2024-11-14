Honeywell price target raised to $240 from $220 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Honeywell (HON) to $240 from $220 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after Elliott Investment Management disclosed earlier this week its ownership of more than $5B worth of Honeywell shares and outlined an argument for Honeywell to separate into two standalone companies, Honeywell Aerospace and Honeywell Automation, to simplify the portfolio. The firm, which argues the operational focus brought by a break is “the most compelling argument, although that would take time,” notes its newly-raised multiple reflects peer re-rating post the election.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.