Honeywell, Cisco Unite to Reduce Energy Usage in Buildings

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently partnered with Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to develop an AI-powered solution that automatically adjusts building systems based on various usage levels. This collaboration aims to minimize energy consumption and enhance the productivity and comfort of workers.



Based in San Jose, CA, Cisco is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users and individuals. The company is rapidly expanding its presence in the network security domain.



Cisco Spaces is a workspace management solution of Cisco that gathers occupancy and environmental data using the company’s network infrastructure, environmental sensors, collaboration devices and third-party IoT devices. This solution doesn’t require any other hardware. Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ will then use this information to boost energy optimization and offer clarity into how these buildings are used. When integrated with Honeywell's Optimizer Advanced Controller for Buildings, the real-time occupancy data will further boost energy efficiency, making the building more robust.



With this solution, room temperatures, lighting and ventilation will be adjusted automatically based on people’s locations and user settings. This automation will simplify building operations, optimize energy use, improve employee comfort and monitor greenhouse gas emissions. It can manage a single building or an entire campus.



This partnership is in line with HON's goal to reduce the environmental footprint of buildings. It also supports the company's focus on three major trends, which are automation, energy transition and sustainability.

HON’s Zacks Rank

Strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well for Honeywell. The Aerospace segment is particularly strong, driven by robust demand in the aviation aftermarket.



In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares has risen 10.4% against the industry’s 1.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, weakness in the Industrial Automation segment due to lower demand for projects is worrisome. The weakened demand for personal protective equipment within the sensing and safety technologies business is also concerning.

