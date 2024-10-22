Honda recalls 780 vehicles in North America over faulty fuel pump, Reuters says

Honda (HMC) plans to recall 780,000 vehicles in North America over faulty fuel pump concerns, Reuters’ David Shepardson reports. A high-pressure fuel pump in such vehicles may crack and leak fuel, with a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increasing the risk of a fire, the car maker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall covers certain Accord, CR-V Hybrid, and Honda Civic vehicles from model years 2023-2025, the author says, noting that the recall includes 720,000 vehicles in the U.S. and roughly 61,000 in Canada.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.