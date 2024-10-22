News & Insights

Honda recalls 780 vehicles in North America over faulty fuel pump, Reuters says

October 22, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

Honda (HMC) plans to recall 780,000 vehicles in North America over faulty fuel pump concerns, Reuters’ David Shepardson reports. A high-pressure fuel pump in such vehicles may crack and leak fuel, with a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increasing the risk of a fire, the car maker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall covers certain Accord, CR-V Hybrid, and Honda Civic vehicles from model years 2023-2025, the author says, noting that the recall includes 720,000 vehicles in the U.S. and roughly 61,000 in Canada.

