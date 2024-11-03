News & Insights

Honda added to ‘APAC Conviction List – Directors’ Cut’ at Goldman Sachs

November 03, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Goldman Sachs added Honda (HMC) to the firm’s “APAC Conviction List – Directors’ Cut.” Goldman believes the company is in a stronger position to achieve its medium-term business plan for 2030. The firm sees Honda as one of the few automakers that can maintain/expand its strong profit margins while making upfront investments in electrification and intelligent mobility. Kota’s operating profit estimates for FY3/25-FY3/26 are 3% and 15% higher than IFIS consensus forecasts. More importantly, Goldman sees Honda’s automobile business earnings as more sustainable than peers in terms of adaptability to changes in environmental and tariff conditions.

