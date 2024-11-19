Hon Hai Wins Key Kaohsiung Transit Development Project

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. has been selected as the best applicant for a significant land development project at the Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit System Yellow Line Y15 Station, with a total investment of NT$15.9 billion. This development marks a substantial opportunity for the company, potentially impacting shareholder value and stock prices. The formal contract signing will follow after the completion of negotiation procedures.

