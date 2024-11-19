News & Insights

Stocks

Hon Hai Wins Key Kaohsiung Transit Development Project

November 19, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. has been selected as the best applicant for a significant land development project at the Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit System Yellow Line Y15 Station, with a total investment of NT$15.9 billion. This development marks a substantial opportunity for the company, potentially impacting shareholder value and stock prices. The formal contract signing will follow after the completion of negotiation procedures.

For further insights into HNHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNHPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.