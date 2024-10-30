HomeStreet Faces Regulatory Hurdles in Planned Merger

An announcement from HomeStreet ( (HMST) ) is now available.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp and HomeStreet, Inc. have announced challenges in their planned merger, with regulatory approvals not forthcoming, leading to discussions on alternative approaches or potential termination of the merger. Despite setbacks, both companies express hope for future regulatory approvals and remain committed to exploring viable solutions while focusing on their robust financial performance.

For an in-depth examination of HMST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.