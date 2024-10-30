News & Insights

HomeStreet Faces Regulatory Hurdles in Planned Merger

October 30, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

An announcement from HomeStreet ( (HMST) ) is now available.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp and HomeStreet, Inc. have announced challenges in their planned merger, with regulatory approvals not forthcoming, leading to discussions on alternative approaches or potential termination of the merger. Despite setbacks, both companies express hope for future regulatory approvals and remain committed to exploring viable solutions while focusing on their robust financial performance.

