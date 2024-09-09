News & Insights

Home Equity Loans Are Becoming More Popular — The Average One in Each State

September 09, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates

With home values continuing to rise around the country, it’s no surprise that people are learning to take advantage of the equity in their homes by taking out home equity loans. People may take them out to renovate their home, to consolidate credit card debt or for other immediate cash needs.

According to Experian data, these loans are actually becoming more popular in this time of high interest rates, as they can often offer a better rate than other loan products. Home equity loan originations rose 4.5% from June 2023 to June 2024. 

While the national average of all home equity loans is $46,700, the average amount that homeowners borrow varies from state to state. Here, GOBankingRates looks at the average amount of these loans in each state.

Also see five myths about home equity loans.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Average home equity loan: $35,598

A log home alongside a river in Alaska - Image.

Alaska

  • Average home equity loan: $58,802

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Average home equity loan: $40,494
Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Average home equity loan: $42,858
Old Town Carpinteria California Home Zillow

California

  • Average home equity loan: $61,094
Grand-Junction-Colorado

Colorado

  • Average home equity loan: $49,951

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Average home equity loan: $57,307
A farmhouse on a working farm in New Castle County Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Average home equity loan: $37,846
Photo of colorful homes along the beach in Panama City Beach, Florida, USA on a clear blue sky day.

Florida

  • Average home equity loan: $40,637
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Average home equity loan: $42,892

An Oahu beach house.

Hawaii

  • Average home equity loan: $98,057
Idaho: Thousand Springs Winery Bed and Breakfast

Idaho

  • Average home equity loan: $50,733
Galena-Illinois

Illinois

  • Average home equity loan: $33,659
Beautiful architecture in downtown Indianapolis, INDIANA, along the central canal

Indiana

  • Average home equity loan: $35,921

Aerial view of small town Iowa, USA.

Iowa

  • Average home equity loan: $44,730
As the sun begins to rise in Wichita, Kansas the neighborhoods of Wichita, Kansas give evidence that spring has arrived.

Kansas

  • Average home equity loan: $34,286
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Average home equity loan: $49,848
New Orleans, Louisiana USA - May 2, 2014: Typical southern style homes along Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans.

Louisiana

  • Average home equity loan: $38,341

11683, Augusta, Horizontal, Maine, North America, States, USA, america

Maine

  • Average home equity loan: $68,320
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Average home equity loan: $38,191
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Average home equity loan: $58,955
11691, Michigan

Michigan

  • Average home equity loan: $36,136

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Average home equity loan: $52,743
View to small American town.

Mississippi

  • Average home equity loan: $29,065
Missouri St Louis

Missouri

  • Average home equity loan: $38,349
Bigfork,Montana,USA - August 18,2019: Two young people,male and female on paddle boards in front of modern waterfront homes.

Montana

  • Average home equity loan: $66,786

Nebraska-Omaha

Nebraska

  • Average home equity loan: $49,668
view of Nevada homes

Nevada

  • Average home equity loan: $48,153
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Average home equity loan: $57,504
New-Jersey

New Jersey

  • Average home equity loan: $52,977

Hillside houses and trees in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with clouds in the background.

New Mexico

  • Average home equity loan: $43,620
This is a horizontal, color photograph of brick homes in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York.

New York

  • Average home equity loan: $45,189
North Carolina homes

North Carolina

  • Average home equity loan: $45,464
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

North Dakota

  • Average home equity loan: $62,908

Drone Shot of Reeb-Hosack Neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Average home equity loan: $38,929
Upscale homes with boat docks built along the edge of a lake with tall green trees under a blue sky with fluffy clouds - Image.

Oklahoma

  • Average home equity loan: $38,596
Salem, Ore.

Oregon

  • Average home equity loan: $50,319
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Average home equity loan: $46,026

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Average home equity loan: $45,705
South-Carolina

South Carolina

  • Average home equity loan: $47,034
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Average home equity loan: $74,524
Nashville, United States - May 5, 2016: Single family residential homes are painted different colors in a Tennessee neighborhood.

Tennessee

  • Average home equity loan: $45,298

Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

Texas

  • Average home equity loan: $52,065
Utah homes

Utah

  • Average home equity loan: $62,241
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Average home equity loan: $50,764
Virginia

Virginia

  • Average home equity loan: $49,511

Aerial view over the well kept streets, townhouses and apartment buildings of Queen Anne, Seattle, Washington.

Washington

  • Average home equity loan: $59,269
West-Virginia

West Virginia

  • Average home equity loan: $33,511
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Average home equity loan: $36,644
Wyoming-Jackson

Wyoming

  • Average home equity loan: $60,564

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

