Home Depot price target raised to $437 from $433 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $437 from $433 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Home Depot reported Q3 2024 earnings on November 12th, with the impacts of hurricanes and unseasonably clement weather leading to a top line beat and a guidance raise.

