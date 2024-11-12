News & Insights

Stocks

Home Depot positioned to capitalize on eventual demand turn, says Baird

November 12, 2024 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird reiterated an Outperform rating and $440 price target on Home Depot (HD) after the company reported quarterly results. Stronger seasonal and hurricane-related demand helped furl Q3’s top-line driven beat, though larger-ticket/project-related demand trends remain subdued as financing costs stay somewhat elevated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also noted that, looking forward, Home Depot appropriately maintained a cautious stance on the macro, with Q4’s outlook largely unchanged despite some incremental hurricane rebuild demand. Overall, the company’s omni-channel investments and industry-leading Pro capabilities position the company to capitalize on an eventual turn in currently depressed sector demand, Baird adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.