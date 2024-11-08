Hologic Updates Executive Compensation Agreements for 2025

The latest update is out from Hologic ( (HOLX) ).

Hologic, Inc.’s Compensation Committee has approved new Performance Stock Unit Award Agreements for fiscal 2025, focusing on metrics like return on invested capital, relative total shareholder return, and free cash flow for stock vesting. These agreements align executive incentives with company performance, making them of particular interest to those following corporate governance and stock market trends.

