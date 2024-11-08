News & Insights

Stocks

Hologic Updates Executive Compensation Agreements for 2025

November 08, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Hologic ( (HOLX) ).

Hologic, Inc.’s Compensation Committee has approved new Performance Stock Unit Award Agreements for fiscal 2025, focusing on metrics like return on invested capital, relative total shareholder return, and free cash flow for stock vesting. These agreements align executive incentives with company performance, making them of particular interest to those following corporate governance and stock market trends.

See more data about HOLX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.