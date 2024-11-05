Hologic price target raised to $89 from $86 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Hologic (HOLX) to $89 from $86 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q4 results and initial FY25 guidance. The firm contends that the outlook is “achievable”, operating margin target of low 30% is “realistic”, and the management’s M&A / buyback focus still “preferable”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Hologic management has also highlighted its efforts to expand and tap into new international markets, even though these have historically been lower margins than the U.S. business, RBC added.

