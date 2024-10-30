News & Insights

Hollwin Urban Appoints New Executive Director

October 30, 2024

Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2529) has released an update.

Hollwin Urban Operation Service Group Co., Ltd. has successfully appointed Mr. Yang Xin as an executive director following the approval at their recent Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders representing 75% of the company’s shares participated in the meeting, unanimously voting in favor of the resolution. Mr. Yang brings over 17 years of experience in construction and project management to the role, set to strengthen Hollwin’s leadership.

