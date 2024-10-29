HNI Corporation sees Q4 EPS up year-over-year

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Workplace Furnishings net sales are expected to decrease at a low-to-mid single-digit rate year-over-year. This new outlook reflects the impact of uncertainty around the U.S. elections and the broader macroeconomic environment, which are causing customers to reduce their short cycle transactional purchases and further delay projects. Fourth quarter net sales in the Residential Building Products segment are projected to decline at a low single-digit rate versus the same period in 2023 as incoming orders have been negatively impacted by record-low housing turnover, elevated interest rates, ongoing affordability issues, and economic uncertainty.” “Our strategies continue to drive strong profit growth. Our teams delivered outstanding results through the first three quarters of 2024-with year-to-date EPS growing 33 percent. In Workplace Furnishings, our profit transformation initiatives pushed third quarter margins to multi-decade highs. “Looking beyond 2024, we continue to have clear line of sight to $45 to $50 million of incremental benefit driven by the ongoing synergies with Kimball International and the maturing efficiency of our new facility in Mexico. Additionally, multiple indicators point to improving demand on the horizon. In Residential Building Products, we remain bullish about the intermediate- and long-term dynamics of our business. We will focus on supporting profitability in the near term while investing for the long term, and we remain uniquely positioned to drive high-margin growth as housing stabilizes. While our fourth quarter expectations move lower, we believe the pressures in both segments are temporary and expect improving revenue trends to complement our margin support initiatives and drive continued earnings growth and cash flow generation. Our core areas of focus are unchanged. We will continue to deliver margin expansion in Workplace Furnishings and drive long-term revenue growth in Residential Building Products,” concluded Lorenger.

