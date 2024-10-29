News & Insights

HNI Corporation sees FY24 EPS up at least 10%

October 29, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

The company said, “For the full year, non-GAAP EPS is expected to increase at a rate of 10 percent or more for the third consecutive year, driven by margin expansion in both Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. Elevated earnings growth visibility beyond 2024. The Corporation now expects $80 to $85 million of benefits associated with KII synergies ($60 million) and the ramp of its Mexico facility ($20 to $25 million). Both initiatives are currently underway and are providing benefit in 2024. These initiatives also provide visibility to future earnings growth with an estimated $45 to $50 million benefiting the 2025-2026 period.”

Stocks mentioned

HNI

