HMC Capital Welcomes Christopher Roberts as Director

HMC Capital Limited has announced the appointment of Christopher Graham Roberts as a director, effective November 27, 2024. Roberts holds significant interests in the company through entities such as Romaxis Pty Ltd and Acemed Pty Ltd, which include a substantial number of shares and options. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking to track executive influences in HMC’s stock performance.

