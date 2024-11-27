HMC Capital Welcomes Christopher Roberts as Director

News & Insights

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the appointment of Christopher Graham Roberts as a director, effective November 27, 2024. Roberts holds significant interests in the company through entities such as Romaxis Pty Ltd and Acemed Pty Ltd, which include a substantial number of shares and options. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking to track executive influences in HMC’s stock performance.

