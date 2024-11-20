News & Insights

HMC Capital Launches $2.7 Billion DigiCo Infrastructure REIT

November 20, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the launch of DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, a new ASX-listed entity with an enterprise value of $4.3 billion, focusing on data center assets in Australia and the U.S. The initial public offering, which was oversubscribed and increased to $2.746 billion, marks a significant expansion for HMC, boosting its assets under management to $17.5 billion. This development positions HMC strongly in the rapidly growing digital infrastructure sector, promising stable growth and returns for investors.

