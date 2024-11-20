HMC Capital Launches $2.7 Billion DigiCo Infrastructure REIT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HMC Capital Limited has announced the launch of DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, a new ASX-listed entity with an enterprise value of $4.3 billion, focusing on data center assets in Australia and the U.S. The initial public offering, which was oversubscribed and increased to $2.746 billion, marks a significant expansion for HMC, boosting its assets under management to $17.5 billion. This development positions HMC strongly in the rapidly growing digital infrastructure sector, promising stable growth and returns for investors.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.