HMC Capital Launches $2.7 Billion DigiCo Infrastructure REIT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.
HMC Capital Limited has announced the launch of DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, a new ASX-listed entity with an enterprise value of $4.3 billion, focusing on data center assets in Australia and the U.S. The initial public offering, which was oversubscribed and increased to $2.746 billion, marks a significant expansion for HMC, boosting its assets under management to $17.5 billion. This development positions HMC strongly in the rapidly growing digital infrastructure sector, promising stable growth and returns for investors.
