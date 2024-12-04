News & Insights

HMC Capital: Director’s Interest and Share Holdings

December 04, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, revealing David Anthony Di Pilla’s extensive holdings through various trusts and companies. This update highlights Di Pilla’s significant stakes in the company, including over 61 million shares held by Home Investment Consortium Company Pty Ltd. Investors may find this information crucial as it reflects the director’s vested interests and potential influence in the company’s strategic decisions.

