HIVE Digital Expands Bitcoin Mining Capacity

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSE:HIVE) has released an update.

HIVE Digital Technologies is set to boost its Bitcoin mining capacity with a significant acquisition of Bitmain S21+ Hydro Chips, elevating its hashrate to 15 EH/s by summer 2025. This expansion is expected to generate over $300 million in revenue and represents a strategic move towards sustainable growth using green energy in Paraguay.

