News & Insights

Stocks

HIVE Digital Expands Bitcoin Mining Capacity

December 03, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSE:HIVE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HIVE Digital Technologies is set to boost its Bitcoin mining capacity with a significant acquisition of Bitmain S21+ Hydro Chips, elevating its hashrate to 15 EH/s by summer 2025. This expansion is expected to generate over $300 million in revenue and represents a strategic move towards sustainable growth using green energy in Paraguay.

For further insights into TSE:HIVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.