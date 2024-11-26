HitIQ Limited Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HitIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being carried, including the adoption of the remuneration report and approval of equity incentives. The company, known for its innovative brain care solutions using AI technology, continues to strengthen its strategic initiatives with strong shareholder backing. Investors remain optimistic as HitIQ serves prominent clients like the AFL and EPL, solidifying its position in the sports health sector.

