Hipages Group Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Shift

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:HPG) has released an update.
Hipages Group Holdings Ltd. has reported a remarkable financial year with a 15% increase in recurring revenue to $72.1 million and a 13% rise in total revenue to $75.8 million. The company also launched Tradiecore, an end-to-end platform, marking a strategic shift from a marketplace to a comprehensive tradie platform. In Australia, the platform facilitated 2.7 million connections, while New Zealand operations showed promising growth with a 28% revenue increase.
