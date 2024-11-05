News & Insights

Stocks

Hims & Hers price target raised to $21 from $18 at Piper Sandler

November 05, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer raised the firm’s price target on Hims & Hers to $21 from $18 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes the company delivered another solid print, driven by a nice uptake of GLP-1s and the core business. The average price also moved up with GLP-1s, but gross margin percentage fell several points year-over-year due to GLP-1 mix headwinds and value offerings for core subscribers. That said, as the business scales, SG&A leverage is looking more attractive, but Piper is limiting the margin upside it is modeling due to GLP-1 headwinds that are likely to become stronger and investments to support new launches.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HIMS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.