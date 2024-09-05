News & Insights

Hilton Intends To Offer $1 Bln Senior Notes Due 2033

September 05, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), a hospitality company, Thursday said its indirect subsidiary Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. intends to offer $1 billion Senior Notes due 2033.

Hilton Domestic intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, the company said in a statement.

The Notes will be offered by the initial purchasers only to qualified institutional buyers and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions.

