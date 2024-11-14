Hillenbrand Reports Solid Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Hillenbrand Inc ( (HI) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hillenbrand Inc presented to its investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a global industrial company specializing in highly-engineered processing equipment and solutions for various industrial markets, including plastics, food, and recycling.

In its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, Hillenbrand reported a revenue increase of 10% for Q4 and 13% for the full year, primarily driven by acquisitions, despite a slight decline in organic revenue. However, the company’s earnings per share decreased due to several factors, including cost inflation and increased interest expenses.

Key financial highlights include a strong operating cash flow of $167 million in Q4, a decrease in adjusted EPS by 11% in Q4, and an overall adjusted EBITDA decrease of 2% year-over-year. The Advanced Process Solutions segment saw a revenue increase of 15%, but its organic performance was down 2%. The Molding Technology Solutions segment’s revenue remained flat, with a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Hillenbrand remains cautious about its revenue outlook due to macroeconomic uncertainties and lower starting backlog. However, the company is focusing on controlling costs and driving operational efficiencies to position itself for future success once market demand recovers.

