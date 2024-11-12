Hikari Tsushin Expands Telecom Services Beyond Smartphones

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (JP:9435) has released an update.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. is witnessing strong performance in their telecommunication business, particularly in optional smartphone services like coverage and data backup, while expanding into new product categories to fuel growth. The company holds a significant market share in Japan, partnering with mobile phone shops and electronics retailers to enhance their service offerings.

