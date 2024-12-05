News & Insights

HII awarded $6.7B contract to support Air Force’s electronic warfare mission

December 05, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

HII (HII) announced that it was awarded a $6.7B contract to provide electronic warfare engineering and technical services support for the U.S. Air Force. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract is the largest ever awarded to HII’s Mission Technologies division, the company said. “We have a team of subject matter experts with deep expertise in all aspects of electromagnetic spectrum and electronic warfare, and we are committed to staying a step ahead of our adversaries alongside our customers as the complexity of warfare changes,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. This award was initially announced during HII’s third quarterearnings callon Oct. 31.

