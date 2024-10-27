News & Insights

Highfield Resources Tackles Goyo Mining Concession Hurdle

October 27, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Highfield Resources Limited is addressing a procedural flaw in the administrative process for its Goyo mining concession, a part of the Muga Project in Spain. The Government of Navarra is working with the Spanish Ministry and regional governments to swiftly resolve the issue, emphasizing the project’s strategic importance. The Muga Project, which has already received essential permits, aims to bolster potash supply in a European agricultural region.

