Highfield Resources Tackles Goyo Mining Concession Hurdle

Highfield Resources Limited is addressing a procedural flaw in the administrative process for its Goyo mining concession, a part of the Muga Project in Spain. The Government of Navarra is working with the Spanish Ministry and regional governments to swiftly resolve the issue, emphasizing the project’s strategic importance. The Muga Project, which has already received essential permits, aims to bolster potash supply in a European agricultural region.

