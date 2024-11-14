HHLA Q3 Profit Surges, EBITDA Margin Down; Maintains Recently Revised FY24 Earnings View

(RTTNews) - Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter consolidated profit after minority interests surged 167.3 percent to 9.9 million euros from last year's 3.7 million euros.

The German logistics and transportation company's Group operating result or EBIT climbed 36.1 percent to 34.4 million euros from previous year's 25.3 million euros. The EBIT margin amounted to 8.1 percent, up from 7 percent a year ago.

EBITDA for the quarter grew 10.2 percent year-over-year to 77.5 million euros, while EBITDA margin dropped to 18.3 percent from 19.4 percent a year ago.

Group revenue increased 16.5 percent to 422.6 million euros from last year's 362.9 million euros.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, EBIT is now expected to be within a range between 125 million euros and 145 million euros, which was raised on October 30 from previously expected 85 million euros and 115 million euros.

Overall, a significant increase in revenue is still forecast at Group level.

