H&G High Conviction Continues Share Buy-Back Program

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Ltd. has announced a continuation of its on-market share buy-back program, with a recent acquisition of 48,509 shares, adding to a total of 583,438 shares previously bought back. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

