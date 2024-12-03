HF Sinclair Plans $875M Capital Investments for 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HF Sinclair Corporation ( (DINO) ) has provided an update.

HF Sinclair Corporation plans to allocate $875 million for capital expenditures in fiscal year 2025, focusing on both sustaining capital investments like refining and renewables, as well as growth capital. This strategic spending aims to enhance their operational capabilities and market position, making it a crucial point of interest for investors keeping an eye on the financial landscape.

See more insights into DINO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.