HF Sinclair Plans $875M Capital Investments for 2025

December 03, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

HF Sinclair Corporation ( (DINO) ) has provided an update.

HF Sinclair Corporation plans to allocate $875 million for capital expenditures in fiscal year 2025, focusing on both sustaining capital investments like refining and renewables, as well as growth capital. This strategic spending aims to enhance their operational capabilities and market position, making it a crucial point of interest for investors keeping an eye on the financial landscape.

