News & Insights

Markets
HFFG

HF Foods Group Names Felix Lin Interim CEO - Quick Facts

October 28, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HF Foods Group (HFFG) announced the appointment of Felix Lin as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Lin assumes the role of CEO, in addition to his current roles of President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to HF Foods, Lin served as Vice President for Blue Bird Corporation, a school bus manufacturer in North America.

Lin replaces Peter Zhang. The company noted that the leadership transition is not due to any disagreement with Zhang regarding financial reporting, policies or practices. Zhang remains on the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HFFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.