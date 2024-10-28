HF Foods Group Names Felix Lin Interim CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HF Foods Group (HFFG) announced the appointment of Felix Lin as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Lin assumes the role of CEO, in addition to his current roles of President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to HF Foods, Lin served as Vice President for Blue Bird Corporation, a school bus manufacturer in North America.

Lin replaces Peter Zhang. The company noted that the leadership transition is not due to any disagreement with Zhang regarding financial reporting, policies or practices. Zhang remains on the Board.

