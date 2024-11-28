News & Insights

Hexagon Energy Transitions to NH3 Clean Energy

November 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. (AU:HXG) has released an update.

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd (ASX: HXG) is rebranding to NH3 Clean Energy as it strengthens its position in the clean ammonia industry. The company has seen significant progress, including increased recognition and partnerships, and a tripling of its share price over the past year. Despite this growth, the current market valuation is still seen as undervaluing the company’s potential.

