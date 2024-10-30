News & Insights

Hexagon Energy Reveals Strategic Shift at AGM

October 30, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

October 30, 2024

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. (AU:HXG) has released an update.

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. is set to unveil a significant contractual milestone for its WAH2 Project at the upcoming AGM, marking a strategic turning point for the company. As part of its efforts to reposition in the clean energy sector, Hexagon proposes to change its name to NH3 Clean Energy Limited and implement a Long-Term Incentive Plan aimed at boosting shareholder value. The company is also looking to secure shareholder approval for performance rights allocations to directors, aligning with its broader growth objectives.

