Hexagon Composites Supports Purus’ Growth Plan

October 30, 2024 — 12:04 pm EDT

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Composites is backing Hexagon Purus with a NOK 380 million investment in a private placement aimed at raising approximately NOK 1,000 million to support Purus’ growth and path to profitability. This strategic financial move will help fund Purus’ business plan beyond its cash flow break-even point, reflecting Hexagon Composites’ commitment to the company’s future success.

